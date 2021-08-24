Logo
Q Global Advisors, LLC Buys GigCapital4 Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Q Global Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GigCapital4 Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S, B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp, Gores Metropoulos II Inc, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Oxford Lane Capital Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, United Rentals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Q Global Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Q Global Advisors, LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Q Global Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/q+global+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Q Global Advisors, LLC
  1. Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) - 848,463 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio.
  2. Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) - 654,411 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
  3. Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 49,721 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.72%
  4. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U) - 400,000 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio.
  5. Ares Acquisition Corp (AAC.U) - 400,000 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: GigCapital4 Inc (GIG)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in GigCapital4 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.86, with an estimated average price of $9.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 364,391 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp (BRIVU)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.97. The stock is now traded at around $9.961800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Gores Metropoulos II Inc (GMII)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gores Metropoulos II Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG.U)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $10.05 and $10.49, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.72 and $19.62, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

Q Global Advisors, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.72%. The purchase prices were between $121.62 and $145.29, with an estimated average price of $133.16. The stock is now traded at around $121.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 49,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: dMY Technology Group Inc IV (DMYQ.U)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV by 50.20%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 349,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp (BRPMU)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp by 471.04%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI by 138.89%. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $9.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Forum Merger IV Corp (FMIVU)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Forum Merger IV Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (ARYD)

Q Global Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 73.46%. The purchase prices were between $10.14 and $11.26, with an estimated average price of $10.64. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 86,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $4.28 and $4.82, with an estimated average price of $4.55.

Sold Out: Oxford Lane Capital Corp (OXLC)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $6.29 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $6.97.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64.

Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31.

Sold Out: TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX)

Q Global Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $12.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Q Global Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Q Global Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Q Global Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Q Global Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Q Global Advisors, LLC keeps buying
