Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Aeva Technologies Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, UP Fintech Holding, Sells Futu Holdings, Lululemon Athletica Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Aeva Technologies Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, UP Fintech Holding, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, DocuSign Inc, sells Futu Holdings, Lululemon Athletica Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Chegg Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Sylebra Capital Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Elastic NV (ESTC) - 4,407,528 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7% PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,176,192 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,470,369 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98% PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 17,343,453 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94% 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 12,402,713 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 25,369,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,226,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 3,016,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $293.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 282,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 454.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 7,627,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 491,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Zhihu Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,277,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $10.