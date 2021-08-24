Logo
Sylebra Capital Ltd Buys Aeva Technologies Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, UP Fintech Holding, Sells Futu Holdings, Lululemon Athletica Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sylebra Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Aeva Technologies Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, UP Fintech Holding, MYT Netherlands Parent BV, DocuSign Inc, sells Futu Holdings, Lululemon Athletica Inc, 21Vianet Group Inc, Chegg Inc, Enphase Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sylebra Capital Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Sylebra Capital Ltd owns 23 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sylebra Capital Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sylebra+capital+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sylebra Capital Ltd
  1. Elastic NV (ESTC) - 4,407,528 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.7%
  2. PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) - 9,176,192 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.09%
  3. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 4,470,369 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.98%
  4. PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) - 17,343,453 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
  5. 8x8 Inc (EGHT) - 12,402,713 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.75%
New Purchase: Aeva Technologies Inc (AEVA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in Aeva Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.06 and $12.48, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $9.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.65%. The holding were 25,369,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UP Fintech Holding Ltd (TIGR)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in UP Fintech Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $21.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,226,776 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MYT Netherlands Parent BV (MYTE)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in MYT Netherlands Parent BV. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 3,016,434 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $293.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 282,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 454.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.15 and $21.96, with an estimated average price of $17.84. The stock is now traded at around $17.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 7,627,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 89.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.23 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $130.17. The stock is now traded at around $99.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 491,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhihu Inc (ZH)

Sylebra Capital Ltd added to a holding in Zhihu Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $7.72 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,277,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46.

Sold Out: 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in 21Vianet Group Inc. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.16, with an estimated average price of $25.65.

Sold Out: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $28.97, with an estimated average price of $26.11.

Sold Out: Cloopen Group Holding Ltd (RAAS)

Sylebra Capital Ltd sold out a holding in Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $10.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sylebra Capital Ltd. Also check out:

1. Sylebra Capital Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sylebra Capital Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sylebra Capital Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sylebra Capital Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
