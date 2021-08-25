Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Gannett Co Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Sells Iconix Brand Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Gannett Co Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Sells Iconix Brand Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 25, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Gannett Co Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, sells Iconix Brand Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+fundamental+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC
  1. Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 13,366,450 shares, 19.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.15%
  2. Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 2,261,012 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.87%
  3. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,099,888 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.66%
  4. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 2,110,332 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. The ODP Corp (ODP) - 692,538 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.63%
New Purchase: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.14%. The holding were 2,110,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Skillsoft Corp (SKIL)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 832,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Isos Acquisition Corp (ISOS)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 101.15%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.281300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 13,366,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 87.87%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 2,261,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 65.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 1,099,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,963,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 692,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN.A)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 90.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 631,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Iconix Brand Group Inc (ICON)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Iconix Brand Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC. Also check out:

1. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider