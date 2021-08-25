Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Gannett Co Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Sells Iconix Brand Group Inc

New Purchases: AMR, SKIL, ISOS, ISOS, FPAC, FPAC, FPAC, FPAC, RMO, ACII, BRPM,

AMR, SKIL, ISOS, ISOS, FPAC, FPAC, FPAC, FPAC, RMO, ACII, BRPM, Added Positions: GCI, AVYA, CHK, ADES, ODP, CWEN.A, FVE, ERES, RILY,

GCI, AVYA, CHK, ADES, ODP, CWEN.A, FVE, ERES, RILY, Sold Out: ICON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc, Gannett Co Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp, Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc, sells Iconix Brand Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $379 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+fundamental+advisers+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Gannett Co Inc (GCI) - 13,366,450 shares, 19.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.15% Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA) - 2,261,012 shares, 15.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.87% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 1,099,888 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.66% Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 2,110,332 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. New Position The ODP Corp (ODP) - 692,538 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.63%

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.14%. The holding were 2,110,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Skillsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.35 and $11.61, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 832,646 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Isos Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.76. The stock is now traded at around $9.889900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC initiated holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Gannett Co Inc by 101.15%. The purchase prices were between $4.32 and $5.95, with an estimated average price of $5.11. The stock is now traded at around $6.281300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.64%. The holding were 13,366,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 87.87%. The purchase prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15. The stock is now traded at around $20.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 2,261,012 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 65.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.91%. The holding were 1,099,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.63 and $8.15, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 3,963,778 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in The ODP Corp by 69.63%. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $44.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 692,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC added to a holding in Clearway Energy Inc by 90.93%. The purchase prices were between $23.29 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 631,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC sold out a holding in Iconix Brand Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.61 and $3.2, with an estimated average price of $2.29.