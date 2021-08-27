Logo
Francis Chou Comments on EXCO Resources

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 27, 2021

Summary

  • The company emerged from bankruptcy in 2019.
Article's Main Image

EXCO Resources Inc. (

EXCE, Financial)

In early July 2019, the company emerged from bankruptcy and the 1.75 lien term loans were converted into 28.38 equity shares for every US$1,000 in par value, after netting out certain adjustments. We received 1,518,570 shares of EXCO in the Fund. The equivalent price was US$9.51 per share of EXCO.

Looking back on this investment, we underestimated how long the price of natural gas would stay low for and how low it has been relative to the price of oil. Historically, there had been a strong relationship between the prices of oil and natural gas. Thinking about the two fuels in terms of energy equivalency, 6,000 cubic feet (6 mcf) of natural gas has the same amount of energy content as 1 barrel of oil. In the past, this 6 to 1 ratio guided the relationship between oil and natural gas prices but for the last few years the ratio between prices has gone up to as high as
50 to 1.

Long story short, it was not such a great idea to invest in the 1.75 lien term loans of EXCO.

From

Francis Chou (Trades, Portfolio)'s Chou Associates Fund 2021 semiannual letter.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
