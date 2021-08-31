Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, Live Oak Acquisition Corp II, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III, sells Canadian Pacific Railway, Landcadia Holdings III Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Crescent Acquisition Corp, Discovery Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Baker Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Fort Baker Capital Management LP owns 70 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 187,397 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.95% Live Oak Acquisition Corp II (LOKB) - 2,454,216 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 146.84% E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp (ETAC) - 2,402,314 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK) - 2,362,365 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp (LGF.B) - 1,036,499 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.91%

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.85, with an estimated average price of $10.29. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 1,578,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 165,854 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 1,234,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 589,205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.11 and $10.44, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $10.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 526,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP initiated holding in L&F Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 460,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Live Oak Acquisition Corp II by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 2,454,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in CONX Corp by 51.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,704,874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp by 387.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.85, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 503,308 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP added to a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp by 94.94%. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $10.68. The stock is now traded at around $10.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 58,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $11.11.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Crescent Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.81 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $17.83 and $25.03, with an estimated average price of $20.98.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.5 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $28.5.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc by 82.29%. The sale prices were between $9.63 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.27%. Fort Baker Capital Management LP still held 237,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fort Baker Capital Management LP reduced to a holding in KINS Technology Group Inc by 38.99%. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $9.96, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. Fort Baker Capital Management LP still held 1,115,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.