Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc Buys China Gas Holdings, Williams Inc, Zhejiang Expressway Co, Sells Kansas City Southern, China Everbright Environment Group, Canadian National Railway Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys China Gas Holdings, Williams Inc, Zhejiang Expressway Co, Orsted A/S, GDS Holdings, sells Kansas City Southern, China Everbright Environment Group, Canadian National Railway Co, ONEOK Inc, Targa Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Global Infrastructure Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/global+infrastructure+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Global Infrastructure Portfolio
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 94,255 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 121,158 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
  3. Vinci SA (DG) - 134,471 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio.
  4. National Grid PLC (NG.) - 964,003 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 264,921 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: China Gas Holdings Ltd (00384)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in China Gas Holdings Ltd by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,432,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 99.74%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 220,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd (00576)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,056,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Orsted A/S (ORSTED)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Orsted A/S by 135.96%. The purchase prices were between $835.4 and $1050, with an estimated average price of $919.95. The stock is now traded at around $1001.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 68,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Keyera Corp (KEY)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Keyera Corp. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $29.82.

Sold Out: Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP)

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Aeroports de Paris SA. The sale prices were between $99.92 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $111.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Global Infrastructure Portfolio. Also check out:

1. Global Infrastructure Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. Global Infrastructure Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Global Infrastructure Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Global Infrastructure Portfolio keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
