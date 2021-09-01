Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc Buys China Gas Holdings, Williams Inc, Zhejiang Expressway Co, Sells Kansas City Southern, China Everbright Environment Group, Canadian National Railway Co

New Purchases: NEE,

00257, CNR, OKE, TRGP, PINFRA, AZRE, AIA, GEI, Sold Out: KSU, KEY, ADP,

Investment company Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys China Gas Holdings, Williams Inc, Zhejiang Expressway Co, Orsted A/S, GDS Holdings, sells Kansas City Southern, China Everbright Environment Group, Canadian National Railway Co, ONEOK Inc, Targa Resources Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc owns 56 stocks with a total value of $298 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 94,255 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20% Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 121,158 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Vinci SA (DG) - 134,471 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. National Grid PLC (NG.) - 964,003 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 264,921 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.44%

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in China Gas Holdings Ltd by 53.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $28.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,432,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 99.74%. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 220,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Zhejiang Expressway Co Ltd by 107.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.5 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,056,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Orsted A/S by 135.96%. The purchase prices were between $835.4 and $1050, with an estimated average price of $919.95. The stock is now traded at around $1001.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 26,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 68,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $58.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 94,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Keyera Corp. The sale prices were between $25.58 and $35.17, with an estimated average price of $29.82.

Morgan Stanley Institutional Fund Inc sold out a holding in Aeroports de Paris SA. The sale prices were between $99.92 and $126.6, with an estimated average price of $111.6.