Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund Buys Heska Corp, The Honest Co Inc, Amyris Inc, Sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Perspecta Inc, Chart Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Heska Corp, The Honest Co Inc, Amyris Inc, NewMarket Corp, FB Financial Corp, sells Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Perspecta Inc, Chart Industries Inc, OraSure Technologies Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q2, Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund owns 96 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invesco+main+street+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund
  1. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 264,568 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.43%
  2. Korn Ferry (KFY) - 463,124 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  3. Rexnord Corp (RXN) - 632,139 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.67%
  4. AutoNation Inc (AN) - 320,535 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  5. ASGN Inc (ASGN) - 304,381 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
New Purchase: Heska Corp (HSKA)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.46 and $231.37, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $267.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 63,845 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $23, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $10.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 748,781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amyris Inc (AMRS)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Amyris Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.82 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.959900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 558,507 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NewMarket Corp (NEU)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in NewMarket Corp. The purchase prices were between $306.92 and $388.66, with an estimated average price of $350.65. The stock is now traded at around $349.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 24,624 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in FB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.97 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $41.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 194,153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Berkeley Lights Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.4 and $52.99, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 161,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 44.87%. The purchase prices were between $164.93 and $242.23, with an estimated average price of $198.55. The stock is now traded at around $225.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 118,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 98.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $44.59, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 251,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Olo Inc (OLO)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Olo Inc by 107.32%. The purchase prices were between $23.3 and $42.87, with an estimated average price of $31.61. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 262,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Q2 Holdings Inc by 30.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.78 and $108.1, with an estimated average price of $100.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 209,728 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Avid Bioservices Inc by 68.32%. The purchase prices were between $18.23 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $21.28. The stock is now traded at around $24.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 408,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: EchoStar Corp (SATS)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund added to a holding in EchoStar Corp by 62.75%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.62. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 453,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $56.61 and $92.91, with an estimated average price of $64.87.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Chart Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6.

Sold Out: OraSure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in OraSure Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.02 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $9.78.

Sold Out: (NBLX)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.02 and $15.3, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Sold Out: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $61.8 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $80.97.

Reduced: ACCO Brands Corp (ACCO)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in ACCO Brands Corp by 25.59%. The sale prices were between $8.3 and $9.68, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund still held 1,542,472 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 26.33%. The sale prices were between $77 and $100.19, with an estimated average price of $89.08. The stock is now traded at around $114.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund still held 128,031 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

1. Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund keeps buying
