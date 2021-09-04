Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys UGI Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, FutureFuel Corp, Altabancorp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys UGI Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, AT&T Inc, Argan Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, FutureFuel Corp, Altabancorp, Omnicom Group Inc, Ingles Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 52 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+mutual+am+1847+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND
  1. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) - 9,870 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.77%
  2. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT) - 5,700 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio.
  3. LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) - 37,895 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.29%
  4. Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 13,480 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.46%
  5. Fortitude Gold Corp (FTCO) - 41,996 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%
New Purchase: UGI Corp (UGIC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Associated British Foods PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.16 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.478500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Argan Inc (AGX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Argan Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Union Bankshares Inc (UNB)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Union Bankshares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MiX Telematics Ltd (MIXT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in LSI Industries Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 37,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Sold Out: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Sold Out: Altabancorp (ALTA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $43.65.

Sold Out: Gold Resource Corp (GORO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.52 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND. Also check out:

1. PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND keeps buying
