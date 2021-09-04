Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys UGI Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, FutureFuel Corp, Altabancorp

New Purchases: UGIC, IBM, ASBFY, T, AGX, GOLD, HFC, COG,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys UGI Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Associated British Foods PLC, AT&T Inc, Argan Inc, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, FutureFuel Corp, Altabancorp, Omnicom Group Inc, Ingles Markets Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q2, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 52 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI) - 9,870 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.77% Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT) - 5,700 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) - 37,895 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.29% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 13,480 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 135.46% Fortitude Gold Corp (FTCO) - 41,996 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.90%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in UGI Corp. The purchase prices were between $101 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $105.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 1,575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Associated British Foods PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.16 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.478500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 7,420 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 7,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Argan Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.96 and $54.63, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 9,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Xperi Holding Corp by 135.46%. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 13,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Camping World Holdings Inc by 144.47%. The purchase prices were between $35.95 and $48.43, with an estimated average price of $41.25. The stock is now traded at around $40.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 4,755 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Union Bankshares Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $33.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 97.74%. The purchase prices were between $20.97 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $25.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 46.78%. The purchase prices were between $12.58 and $16.59, with an estimated average price of $14.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 14,245 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in LSI Industries Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $7.55 and $9.54, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $7.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 37,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in FutureFuel Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $12.13.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Altabancorp. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $46.84, with an estimated average price of $43.65.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Gold Resource Corp. The sale prices were between $2.52 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.77.