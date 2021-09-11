AQR Funds Buys Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings, Electrolux AB, Vodafone Group PLC, Sells Volkswagen AG, Diasorin SpA, CK Asset Holdings

- New Purchases: AGL, WFG, TEF, HEN3, 5019, 2282, ASM, 1COV, ATD.B, ASSA B, L, ONEX, SWED A, SAN, TRP, 7259, 3382, ATL, WN, NDA SE, REE, RWE, CNQ, 0Q89, SEB A, AFX, 7261, 9532, DBK, HSBA, TIH, GIL,
- Added Positions: 9501, ELUX B, VOD, 7267, STLA, STLA, 5334, 5020, 8725, KNEBV, 9502, GN, CNP, LOGN, SGO, HOT, NESN, ATCO A, FM, EMP.A, QBR.B, ORA, BNP, MNG, ENG, DAI, ACA, ASML, DEMANT, BDEV, ESSITY B, TIT, UBSG, AZJ, IGM, 00001,
- Reduced Positions: VOW3, DIA, 01113, 8308, 7270, MTL, ATO, 6971, 8795, NN, CIX, G13, SHOP, 8630, 8316, DLG, HFG, ICA, COLR, MG, PROX, 00288, PNDORA, ENT, CA, 00868, 4182, BA., KGF, CWN, YRI, JD., BT.A, BOL, 6963, AGS, AD, HUSQ B, K, 6503, 1812, AUTO, TAH, FMG, 3436, SESGL, 00002, REA, BSL, ZAL, FDJ, DHER, 6988, SKF B, IPN, NXT, HLMA, ABX, IAG, 0INB, 8309, STAN,
- Sold Out: MFC, APT, 1802, CSGN, 3401, PKI, 8303, KBX, 7272, EVN, SECU B, MRW, RR., AHT, 8354, PAAS, 00008, FME, EO, WRT1V,
These are the top 5 holdings of AQR International Multi-Style Fund
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 27,669 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio.
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 14,701 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.38%
- BT Group PLC (BT.A) - 2,560,759 shares, 1.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.48%
- Aviva PLC (AV.) - 1,193,744 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Fujitsu Ltd (6702) - 35,900 shares, 1.34% of the total portfolio.
AQR Funds initiated holding in AGL Energy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $8.94. The stock is now traded at around $6.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 356,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)
AQR Funds initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $106.42, with an estimated average price of $94.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 27,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Telefonica SA (TEF)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Telefonica SA. The purchase prices were between $3.67 and $4.18, with an estimated average price of $3.92. The stock is now traded at around $4.120500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 378,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA. The purchase prices were between $89.24 and $98.92, with an estimated average price of $94.72. The stock is now traded at around $79.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 15,652 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd (5019)
AQR Funds initiated holding in Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2574 and $2854, with an estimated average price of $2675.64. The stock is now traded at around $2714.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 53,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NH Foods Ltd (2282)
AQR Funds initiated holding in NH Foods Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4255 and $5010, with an estimated average price of $4643.48. The stock is now traded at around $4550.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings (9501)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings by 1501.50%. The purchase prices were between $313 and $369, with an estimated average price of $339.41. The stock is now traded at around $302.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,391,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Electrolux AB (ELUX B)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Electrolux AB by 126.64%. The purchase prices were between $228.6 and $251, with an estimated average price of $238.5. The stock is now traded at around $206.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 224,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Vodafone Group PLC by 417.66%. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $1.42, with an estimated average price of $1.32. The stock is now traded at around $1.167600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,539,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 1651.92%. The purchase prices were between $3189 and $3631, with an estimated average price of $3381.11. The stock is now traded at around $3431.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 91,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peugeot SA (STLA)
AQR Funds added to a holding in Peugeot SA by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.82 and $17.48, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $0.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 311,302 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Peugeot SA (STLA)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $23.81 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.75.Sold Out: Afterpay Ltd (APT)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Afterpay Ltd. The sale prices were between $84.5 and $130.5, with an estimated average price of $107.65.Sold Out: Obayashi Corp (1802)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Obayashi Corp. The sale prices were between $876 and $1063, with an estimated average price of $968.85.Sold Out: Credit Suisse Group AG (CSGN)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.06 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.63.Sold Out: Teijin Ltd (3401)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Teijin Ltd. The sale prices were between $1691 and $1921, with an estimated average price of $1797.55.Sold Out: Parkland Corp (PKI)
AQR Funds sold out a holding in Parkland Corp. The sale prices were between $37.4 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $39.51.Reduced: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 56.49%. The sale prices were between $205.6 and $246.55, with an estimated average price of $226.22. The stock is now traded at around $196.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. AQR Funds still held 13,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Diasorin SpA (DIA)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Diasorin SpA by 93.67%. The sale prices were between $135 and $159.9, with an estimated average price of $145.88. The stock is now traded at around $206.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.79%. AQR Funds still held 1,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: CK Asset Holdings Ltd (01113)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 92.45%. The sale prices were between $47.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $50.04. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. AQR Funds still held 48,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Resona Holdings Inc (8308)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Resona Holdings Inc by 40.79%. The sale prices were between $427.2 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $456.5. The stock is now traded at around $445.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. AQR Funds still held 757,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Subaru Corp (7270)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in Subaru Corp by 48.68%. The sale prices were between $2025 and $2292.5, with an estimated average price of $2137.68. The stock is now traded at around $2072.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.39%. AQR Funds still held 99,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ArcelorMittal SA (MTL)
AQR Funds reduced to a holding in ArcelorMittal SA by 79.1%. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $27.64, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. AQR Funds still held 16,592 shares as of 2021-06-30.
