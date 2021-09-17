Bny Mellon Stock Funds Buys Telstra Corp, Epiroc AB, Volkswagen AG, Sells Essity AB, Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Iberdrola SA

Investment company Bny Mellon Stock Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Telstra Corp, Epiroc AB, Volkswagen AG, West Japan Railway Co, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, sells Essity AB, Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Iberdrola SA, NN Group NV, Allianz SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bny Mellon Stock Funds. As of 2021Q2, Bny Mellon Stock Funds owns 72 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 22,089 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.26% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 38,643 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15% Unilever PLC (ULVR) - 236,963 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23% United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11) - 664,900 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15% Enel SpA (ENEL) - 1,338,003 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.18%

Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Telstra Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,483,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 319,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $205.6 and $246.55, with an estimated average price of $226.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 26,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Yara International ASA. The purchase prices were between $423.2 and $472.5, with an estimated average price of $446.46. The stock is now traded at around $420.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Avast PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 277,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in West Japan Railway Co by 133.91%. The purchase prices were between $5581 and $6962, with an estimated average price of $6235.41. The stock is now traded at around $5125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $568.1 and $687.3, with an estimated average price of $634.29. The stock is now traded at around $628.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 22,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Holcim Ltd by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $55.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 155,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Enel SpA by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,338,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd by 82.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $123.1, with an estimated average price of $118.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 670,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Teleperformance SE by 69.88%. The purchase prices were between $308.9 and $346.6, with an estimated average price of $321.62. The stock is now traded at around $373.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 21,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Essity AB. The sale prices were between $273 and $300.4, with an estimated average price of $284.96.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $30.32.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in NN Group NV. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $41.68.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Minebea Mitsumi Inc. The sale prices were between $2676 and $3065, with an estimated average price of $2844.48.

Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $50.09.