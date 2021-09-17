Bny Mellon Stock Funds Buys Telstra Corp, Epiroc AB, Volkswagen AG, Sells Essity AB, Industria De Diseno Textil SA, Iberdrola SA

- New Purchases: TLS, EPI A, VOW3, YAR, AVST,
- Added Positions: 9021, MC, HOLN, ENEL, 00016, TEP, RIO, 8316, INGA, 4704, ULVR, LOGN, 8001, U11, 7974,
- Reduced Positions: ALV, VWS, SWMA, S68, 9432, MQG, 6758, 6098, EFA, DPW, STMP, 4528, VOD, ROG, NOVN, SAN, BNP, DAI, 6952, HEI, 8411, FMG, AD, 6503, LGEN, BXB, TATE, SOON, GSK, RDSB, DGE, ALL, ENG, 6702, FERG, 3382, 4507, ICLR, OMV, 8035, BNZL, ACS, ML, 5020, EVK, DG, 6857, CNA, BA., LI, MRO, AGL,
- Sold Out: ESSITY B, ITX, IBE, NN, 6479, BKG, GALP, UBSG,
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) - 22,089 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.26%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 38,643 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
- Unilever PLC (ULVR) - 236,963 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.23%
- United Overseas Bank Ltd (U11) - 664,900 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.15%
- Enel SpA (ENEL) - 1,338,003 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.18%
Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Telstra Corp Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.37 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $3.48. The stock is now traded at around $3.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 3,483,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Epiroc AB (EPI A)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Epiroc AB. The purchase prices were between $180.05 and $207.4, with an estimated average price of $193.3. The stock is now traded at around $191.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 319,764 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Volkswagen AG (VOW3)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Volkswagen AG. The purchase prices were between $205.6 and $246.55, with an estimated average price of $226.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 26,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yara International ASA (YAR)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Yara International ASA. The purchase prices were between $423.2 and $472.5, with an estimated average price of $446.46. The stock is now traded at around $420.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 50,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Avast PLC (AVST)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds initiated holding in Avast PLC. The purchase prices were between $4.35 and $5.02, with an estimated average price of $4.71. The stock is now traded at around $5.786000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 277,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: West Japan Railway Co (9021)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in West Japan Railway Co by 133.91%. The purchase prices were between $5581 and $6962, with an estimated average price of $6235.41. The stock is now traded at around $5125.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 189,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $568.1 and $687.3, with an estimated average price of $634.29. The stock is now traded at around $628.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 22,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Holcim Ltd (HOLN)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Holcim Ltd by 102.15%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $55.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 155,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enel SpA (ENEL)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Enel SpA by 58.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $8.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.001000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,338,003 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (00016)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd by 82.20%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $123.1, with an estimated average price of $118.69. The stock is now traded at around $105.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 670,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teleperformance SE (TEP)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds added to a holding in Teleperformance SE by 69.88%. The purchase prices were between $308.9 and $346.6, with an estimated average price of $321.62. The stock is now traded at around $373.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 21,616 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Essity AB (ESSITY B)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Essity AB. The sale prices were between $273 and $300.4, with an estimated average price of $284.96.Sold Out: Industria De Diseno Textil SA (ITX)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Industria De Diseno Textil SA. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $32.54, with an estimated average price of $30.32.Sold Out: Iberdrola SA (IBE)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $11.12.Sold Out: NN Group NV (NN)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in NN Group NV. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $41.68.Sold Out: Minebea Mitsumi Inc (6479)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Minebea Mitsumi Inc. The sale prices were between $2676 and $3065, with an estimated average price of $2844.48.Sold Out: Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)
Bny Mellon Stock Funds sold out a holding in Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC. The sale prices were between $48.07 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $50.09.
