Brandes Investment Trust Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Henkel AG KGaA, Tesco PLC, Sells Asustek Computer Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Ambev SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 17, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brandes Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Henkel AG KGaA, Tesco PLC, Telefonica Brasil SA, Telefonica Brasil SA, sells Asustek Computer Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Ambev SA, Kingfisher PLC, Cemex SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandes Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, Brandes Investment Trust owns 62 stocks with a total value of $639 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Brandes International Equity Fund
  1. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502) - 764,483 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.95%
  2. GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,074,306 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
  3. Publicis Groupe SA (PUB) - 272,138 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sanofi SA (SAN) - 162,033 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
  5. WPP PLC (WPP) - 1,202,417 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
Added: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502)

Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $3600 and $4085, with an estimated average price of $3735.02. The stock is now traded at around $3780.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 764,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN)

Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.3 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 118,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT3)

Added: Tesco PLC (TSCO)

Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Tesco PLC by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $2.36, with an estimated average price of $2.27. The stock is now traded at around $2.571500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,060,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (4581)

Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $5950 and $7140, with an estimated average price of $6438.33. The stock is now traded at around $6720.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 146,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Asustek Computer Inc (2357)

Brandes Investment Trust sold out a holding in Asustek Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $361.5 and $409.5, with an estimated average price of $381.19.

Reduced: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO)

Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 49.89%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 97,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ambev SA (ABEV3)

Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Ambev SA by 39.88%. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 1,780,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Kingfisher PLC (KGF)

Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Kingfisher PLC by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 1,605,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 21.02%. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.431400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 1,116,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 37.39%. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 160,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brandes International Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Brandes International Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brandes International Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brandes International Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brandes International Equity Fund keeps buying
