Brandes Investment Trust Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Henkel AG KGaA, Tesco PLC, Sells Asustek Computer Inc, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Ambev SA

- Added Positions: 4502, HEN, GSK, NOVN, TSCO, CSGN, VIVT3, VIVT3, BN, ORA, ENGI, GRF.P, 4581, SREN, UBSG, SAN, FUNO 11,
- Reduced Positions: SGO, ABEV3, KGF, CX, FRE, CCJ, HEI, BARC, ENI, AGN, 005490, WPP, MRW, MKS, ABI, 086790,
- Sold Out: 2357,
These are the top 5 holdings of Brandes International Equity Fund
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502) - 764,483 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.95%
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) - 1,074,306 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.13%
- Publicis Groupe SA (PUB) - 272,138 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio.
- Sanofi SA (SAN) - 162,033 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05%
- WPP PLC (WPP) - 1,202,417 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $3600 and $4085, with an estimated average price of $3735.02. The stock is now traded at around $3780.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 764,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN)
Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Henkel AG & Co KGaA by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.3 and $85.8, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $73.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 118,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT3)
Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA by 20.93%. The purchase prices were between $42 and $47.16, with an estimated average price of $44.17. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,390,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIVT3)
Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Tesco PLC by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $2.2 and $2.36, with an estimated average price of $2.27. The stock is now traded at around $2.571500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,060,379 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (4581)
Brandes Investment Trust added to a holding in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $5950 and $7140, with an estimated average price of $6438.33. The stock is now traded at around $6720.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 146,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Asustek Computer Inc (2357)
Brandes Investment Trust sold out a holding in Asustek Computer Inc. The sale prices were between $361.5 and $409.5, with an estimated average price of $381.19.Reduced: Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO)
Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA by 49.89%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $58.26, with an estimated average price of $54.42. The stock is now traded at around $61.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.92%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 97,932 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Ambev SA (ABEV3)
Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Ambev SA by 39.88%. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 1,780,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Kingfisher PLC by 27.87%. The sale prices were between $3.18 and $3.76, with an estimated average price of $3.54. The stock is now traded at around $3.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 1,605,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 21.02%. The sale prices were between $6.85 and $8.89, with an estimated average price of $7.93. The stock is now traded at around $7.431400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 1,116,818 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Brandes Investment Trust reduced to a holding in Cameco Corp by 37.39%. The sale prices were between $15.98 and $21.63, with an estimated average price of $18.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. Brandes Investment Trust still held 160,951 shares as of 2021-06-30.
