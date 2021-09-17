Brighthouse Funds Trust I Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tencent Holdings, Sells Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, China Resources Cement Holdings, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc

Investment company Brighthouse Funds Trust I Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tencent Holdings, Samsung Electronics Co, MediaTek Inc, sells Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, China Resources Cement Holdings, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc, Tripod Technology Corp, Pegatron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brighthouse Funds Trust I. As of 2021Q2, Brighthouse Funds Trust I owns 628 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SSGA Emerging Markets Enhanced Index Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ssga+emerging+markets+enhanced+index+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 1,407,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 329,700 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.43% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 844,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 879.12% Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 283,602 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.46% Meituan (03690) - 212,300 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.90%

Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9163.15 and $12486.6, with an estimated average price of $11040.8. The stock is now traded at around $16733.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 828,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $312 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $503.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 879.12%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 844,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,407,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41. The stock is now traded at around $461.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 329,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $76100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 283,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in MediaTek Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $873 and $1185, with an estimated average price of $977.9. The stock is now traded at around $936.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Meituan by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $244 and $330, with an estimated average price of $292.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 212,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.27.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. The sale prices were between $145 and $200, with an estimated average price of $174.39.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Pegatron Corp. The sale prices were between $68.4 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $72.79.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Wistron Corp. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2776.75 and $3055.95, with an estimated average price of $2908.59.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 75.88%. The sale prices were between $30.04 and $37.23, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 9,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Tripod Technology Corp by 89.78%. The sale prices were between $121.5 and $143, with an estimated average price of $132.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 28.53%. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 664,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd by 31.34%. The sale prices were between $270000 and $317500, with an estimated average price of $287789. The stock is now traded at around $270500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 3,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 263,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Hunan Valin Steel Co Ltd by 43.8%. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $9.05, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 459,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.