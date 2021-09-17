Brighthouse Funds Trust I Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Tencent Holdings, Sells Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ, China Resources Cement Holdings, Sino-American Silicon Products Inc

- New Purchases: BAJAJFINSV, 600132, 2105, 00135, 2379, 300750, ABG, 8454, 00168, 06618, 2615, 048260, BGNE, 09922, 3042, 2520, NHM, COPEC, 2310, SOHU, GRASIM, WB, 06098, 002568, 2609, 01478, FAB, 01238, 00780, 601888, FSR, 000720, FALABELLA, 2823, 000799, 000830, 02899, 5371, 000039, ALE, XPEV, BEKE, 02400, CANG, 00772, 011200, 01268, JPFA, 601377, 2002, BRKM5, EXX, 6202, 02319, 6399, 03700, 601799, 600315, BCI, 000488,
- Added Positions: BABA, 2330, 00700, 005930, 2454, 03690, 03759, 017670, 02331, 035720, VALE3, 7010, GLOB, INFY, 00939, NIO, 02318, JD, 01585, 02269, PHOJY, 01810, PDD, BIDU, VALE, 2317, NTES, 9921, SSW, PETR4, JBSS3, NPN, LUKOY, 01093, 03968, 000660, 005935, 1120, 01398, OGZPY, RELIANCE, AC, BBD, 600809, 01882, 02020, HDFC, AMXL, SBRCY, 4150, 2250, ICICIBANK, 000270, 105560, 300760, 00992, 2377, 066570, 2301, 2891, HCLTECH, IMP, 03669, YUMC, 02359, 035420, WIPRO, TECHM, 3034, BBRI, GFNORTEO, 051910, PTT-F, B3SA3, BSBR, 300122, 2010, MBT, 00175, 02333, 02382, 03988, 2887, 1216, JSWSTEEL, 055550, PTTEP-R, 009150, DIVISLAB, BEL, 086790, 3711, 2882, 033780, SHP, POWERGRID, GMEXICOB, 011070, 01099, 00881, 00960, 1020, 1180, ABEV, WIT, 600519, 00386, 01044, 01088, 01211, 02338, ADANIPORTS, 086280, SRTRANSFIN, HINDUNILVR, 9904, TORNTPOWER, 00285, BMRI, 2890, ITSA4, 006400, 2885, 4863, RICHTER, HTO, 011780, LICHSGFIN, GAIL, DCMSHRIRAM, HINDALCO, RECLTD, 00151, WHL, KIO, BBCA, PKO, ALDAR, ETISALAT, 00916, MUTHOOTFIN, 139480, 02196, BBSE3, 01530, BPAC11, GNDI3, ITUB, TCOM, TLK, 000568, 600036, 600886, 00914, 01919, 02313, TATACHEM, 1904, 6121, 03808, EMAMILTD, CYIENT, 068270, SBIN, 03998, 1101, 028150, BSOFT, ORBIA, 078340, 1066, 2892, 6239, FROTO, SMTO3, PGN, UGPA3, TEL, DIB, VOD, 034730, TISCO-R, 300347, 4003, 02100, 02588, OMU, TX, 600273, 600346, 600900, 000858, NLMK, 000001, 002078, 601166, 00656, 00658, 00836, 02018, 02628, 02328, 03331, 03383, 00819, 8464, BALKRISIND, APOLLOTYRE, 2357, 005940, BPCL, 016360, 2881, OPAP, 003540, NCC, ONGC, AXISBANK, 1907, BBDC3, 006280, 005830, 000990, AP-R, 4197, 2809, 030000, 7113, RENT3, BRFS3, CCU, 097950, SBK, ICT, GLO, SCC-F, AMS, MRP, MTN, CML, ARI, TBS, PEO, NMDC, CPS, BAJAJ-AUTO, ADCB, DQ, OAOFY, ENGI11, 120110, EMIRATESNBD, 02128, 108320, 1150, 1050, 4190, 4260, 600998, 03360, FUNO 11, 1010, VIPS, OJSCY, 8150, CHG-F, VEDL, 01513, 601225, MOMO, 028260, 01776, 600919, ZLAB, 603605, SAPR11, 298020, EDU, 000100, 600282, 000778, FIVE, 00152, 00598, 02314, 02688, 03323, 7153, CPFE3, 7106, ASII, GLENMARK, 2308, 071050, MYTIL, 2006, CCOLA, 531642, INDF, 006800, MER, GFI, 081660, 1080, 3040, 2290, 01378, 06808, 2330, SVJTY, ATHM, 600926, MONET, 01773, MCG, RLX, 600690, 00177, 2382, YY, INDUSTOWER,
- Reduced Positions: NILSY, 3044, 2303, 000932, 012330, 02689, 000963, KIMBERA, GRUMAB, 603858, 600426, SCB-F, 6147, 000983, CSAN, 2222, 00688, LHC, 02186, 4001, 601009, 028050, 005490, CADILAHC, 600741, 03380, EVR, 002555, SANB11, SUNTV, TCELL, 01308, 00867, UPL, TCAP-F, 00220, 005380, 03799, 00267, MGNT, 06881, 01888, 03339,
- Sold Out: 01313, 5483, 4938, 3231, HEROMOTOCO, TAL, 357780, 02601, ANDINA-B, 601006, ENIA, VIVT3, VIVT3, AMARAJABAT, 2280, 600027, 600104, SULA11, LAME4, 600655, 900933, 4958, 600566, GGRM, 036570, 600511, GRANULES, 002607, ADVANC-F, 2392, BAP, COALINDIA, 600000, GLTR, AP, 00363, 000028, 601098, JPSA3,
These are the top 5 holdings of SSGA Emerging Markets Enhanced Index Portfolio
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 1,407,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.45%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 329,700 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.43%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 844,000 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 879.12%
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 283,602 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.46%
- Meituan (03690) - 212,300 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.90%
Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Bajaj Finserv Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9163.15 and $12486.6, with an estimated average price of $11040.8. The stock is now traded at around $16733.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd (600132)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.29 and $198.61, with an estimated average price of $156.01. The stock is now traded at around $134.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Realtek Semiconductor Corp (2379)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Realtek Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $436 and $538, with an estimated average price of $495.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kunlun Energy Co Ltd (00135)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Kunlun Energy Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $9.19, with an estimated average price of $8.02. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 828,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co Ltd (2105)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $57.1, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $36.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 468,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (300750)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I initiated holding in Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $312 and $534.8, with an estimated average price of $390.18. The stock is now traded at around $503.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 879.12%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 844,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $547 and $619, with an estimated average price of $591.84. The stock is now traded at around $600.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,407,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 22.43%. The purchase prices were between $573.5 and $654, with an estimated average price of $608.41. The stock is now traded at around $461.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 329,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 25.46%. The purchase prices were between $78500 and $86000, with an estimated average price of $81789.1. The stock is now traded at around $76100.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 283,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MediaTek Inc (2454)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in MediaTek Inc by 127.27%. The purchase prices were between $873 and $1185, with an estimated average price of $977.9. The stock is now traded at around $936.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Meituan (03690)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I added to a holding in Meituan by 26.90%. The purchase prices were between $244 and $330, with an estimated average price of $292.89. The stock is now traded at around $240.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 212,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd (01313)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in China Resources Cement Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $8.86, with an estimated average price of $8.27.Sold Out: Sino-American Silicon Products Inc (5483)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Sino-American Silicon Products Inc. The sale prices were between $145 and $200, with an estimated average price of $174.39.Sold Out: Pegatron Corp (4938)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Pegatron Corp. The sale prices were between $68.4 and $74.7, with an estimated average price of $72.79.Sold Out: Wistron Corp (3231)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Wistron Corp. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $31.21.Sold Out: Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HEROMOTOCO)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The sale prices were between $2776.75 and $3055.95, with an estimated average price of $2908.59.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $20.62 and $63, with an estimated average price of $44.92.Reduced: Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (NILSY)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ by 75.88%. The sale prices were between $30.04 and $37.23, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $32.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 9,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Tripod Technology Corp (3044)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Tripod Technology Corp by 89.78%. The sale prices were between $121.5 and $143, with an estimated average price of $132.46. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 14,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: United Microelectronics Corp (2303)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in United Microelectronics Corp by 28.53%. The sale prices were between $43.95 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $52.28. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 664,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd (012330)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd by 31.34%. The sale prices were between $270000 and $317500, with an estimated average price of $287789. The stock is now traded at around $270500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 3,127 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd (02689)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Ltd by 47.92%. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.37. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 263,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Hunan Valin Steel Co Ltd (000932)
Brighthouse Funds Trust I reduced to a holding in Hunan Valin Steel Co Ltd by 43.8%. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $9.05, with an estimated average price of $7.4. The stock is now traded at around $7.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Brighthouse Funds Trust I still held 459,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.
