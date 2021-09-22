Coliseum Capital Management, LLC Buys PARTS iD Inc, Sells Purple Innovation Inc, Cornerstone Building Brands Inc

For the details of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coliseum+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Coliseum Capital Management, LLC
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 8,860,572 shares, 33.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- ModivCare Inc (MODV) - 1,542,055 shares, 23.26% of the total portfolio.
- GMS Inc (GMS) - 4,963,943 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.12%
- Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL) - 8,238,912 shares, 19.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47%
- Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY) - 805,610 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio.
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PARTS iD Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.65 and $8.26, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $5.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 250,325 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Purple Innovation Inc by 47%. The sale prices were between $25.35 and $35.78, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $22.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -17.34%. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC still held 8,238,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (CNR)
Coliseum Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc by 36.98%. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $16.06. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Coliseum Capital Management, LLC still held 622,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.
