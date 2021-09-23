Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, NeuroPace Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, Sells Haemonetics Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc

New Purchases: XBI, NPCE, JANX, OMIC, SEM, TERN, DBTX, IKNA, GRPH, GHRS, GRAY, ACHL, VOR, NAUT, MAPS, AVTE, CVRX, CNVY, IPSC, CTMX, ALXO, GLUE, NRIX, ACRS, VERV, HSAQ, OGN, TALS, INZY, KZR, LBPH,

XBI, NPCE, JANX, OMIC, SEM, TERN, DBTX, IKNA, GRPH, GHRS, GRAY, ACHL, VOR, NAUT, MAPS, AVTE, CVRX, CNVY, IPSC, CTMX, ALXO, GLUE, NRIX, ACRS, VERV, HSAQ, OGN, TALS, INZY, KZR, LBPH, Added Positions: DCPH, GH, IMGN, OSH, ANTM, VTGN, MRSN, MGTA, HUM, NVAX, ALXN, IMAB, MRTX, PCVX, SYBX, CRNX, HARP, OLMA, FLXN, JNCE, STRO, TRIL, KDNY, FLDM,

DCPH, GH, IMGN, OSH, ANTM, VTGN, MRSN, MGTA, HUM, NVAX, ALXN, IMAB, MRTX, PCVX, SYBX, CRNX, HARP, OLMA, FLXN, JNCE, STRO, TRIL, KDNY, FLDM, Reduced Positions: ABCL, TBPH, PGNY, XENE, HZNP, NMTR, QURE, ARCT, VRTX, NTRA, SWTX, CRIS, SRPT, AMGN, NBIX, ASND, UNH, ABBV, NSTG, CRSP, BIIB, BNR, PPBT,

ABCL, TBPH, PGNY, XENE, HZNP, NMTR, QURE, ARCT, VRTX, NTRA, SWTX, CRIS, SRPT, AMGN, NBIX, ASND, UNH, ABBV, NSTG, CRSP, BIIB, BNR, PPBT, Sold Out: HAE, ADVM, MOH, PAND, ALHC, TVTX, SSPK, OLK, LRMR, HCAT, NUVB, SGFY, FBRX, TCRR, NTLA, CMPS, INNV, SANA, SELB, ARYA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Biotech ETF, NeuroPace Inc, Janux Therapeutics Inc, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc, Singular Genomics Systems Inc, sells Haemonetics Corp, AbCellera Biologics Inc, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Theravance Biopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Orbimed Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q2, Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 157 stocks with a total value of $9.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 6,044,266 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) - 4,515,400 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) - 13,944,680 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 6,920,600 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 3,732,400 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $131.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 935,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in NeuroPace Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.03 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $23.2. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 4,012,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Janux Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.58 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $22.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 3,466,386 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.16 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $12.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,998,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Select Medical Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.1 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $38.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 1,271,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc initiated holding in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,791,204 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc by 138.78%. The purchase prices were between $32.73 and $47.95, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,297,301 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $109.77 and $165.68, with an estimated average price of $134.96. The stock is now traded at around $129.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,227,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 41.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $8.6, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 12,936,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Oak Street Health Inc by 37.36%. The purchase prices were between $53.49 and $64.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,328,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc by 68.15%. The purchase prices were between $1.96 and $3.15, with an estimated average price of $2.46. The stock is now traded at around $2.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,467,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc added to a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $13.28 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $15.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,800,247 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Haemonetics Corp. The sale prices were between $51.81 and $118.56, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $60.05 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $60.05.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $20.57 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $24.29.

Orbimed Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Travere Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $19.83.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc by 24.12%. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $34.17, with an estimated average price of $27.71. The stock is now traded at around $21.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 6,223,019 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc by 26.61%. The sale prices were between $14.52 and $22.46, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 4,564,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Progyny Inc by 29.08%. The sale prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $63.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,365,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 46.59%. The sale prices were between $16.81 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $16.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 1,334,217 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc by 66.69%. The sale prices were between $1.04 and $1.5, with an estimated average price of $1.23. The stock is now traded at around $1.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 8,565,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Orbimed Advisors Llc reduced to a holding in uniQure NV by 51.38%. The sale prices were between $29.97 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.54. The stock is now traded at around $36.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Orbimed Advisors Llc still held 471,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.