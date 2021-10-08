Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Intuitive Surgical Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: GUNR, ISRG, GE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Intuitive Surgical Inc, General Electric Co, Southern Co, sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $321 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 75,918 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 527,621 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 614,297 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 188,907 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 240,765 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 151,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $338.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.