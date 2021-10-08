Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, Intuitive Surgical Inc, General Electric Co, Sells Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

- New Purchases: GUNR, ISRG, GE,
- Added Positions: SCHO, AGG, SHY, VGSH, PGX, SCHF, IWM, VEU, SCHV, PFF, IWD, VZ, SO, KMB, T, IBM, GSK, UMPQ, AMGN, JPM, INTC, GIS, UL, DIS, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: PDBC, AAPL, QQQ, IJR, BIL, VB, QCOM, VWO, VFH, DTN, BLK, BX, CSCO, GLD,
- Sold Out: BMY,
For the details of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/traverso+chambers+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 75,918 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 527,621 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 614,297 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.63%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 188,907 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.88%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 240,765 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.79. The stock is now traded at around $37.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 151,391 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $338.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 639 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87.
