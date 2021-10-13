West Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Kroger Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VSGX, XLV, SCHW, VOO, VO, ADM, BA, SNA, PIO, ABBV, ZY, GSPY,

VSGX, XLV, SCHW, VOO, VO, ADM, BA, SNA, PIO, ABBV, ZY, GSPY, Added Positions: BND, SPY, VEA, MUB, XLK, SUB, VWO, VB, VCSH, VIG, IJH, VXUS, ESGV, VTV, TIP, VXF, VUG, XLF, XLRE, VNQ, DSI, SUSA, DIS, PFG, BBY, SCHB, IVV, VZ, MSFT, CVS, SCHZ, SCHF, IWM, MRK, DE, BAX,

BND, SPY, VEA, MUB, XLK, SUB, VWO, VB, VCSH, VIG, IJH, VXUS, ESGV, VTV, TIP, VXF, VUG, XLF, XLRE, VNQ, DSI, SUSA, DIS, PFG, BBY, SCHB, IVV, VZ, MSFT, CVS, SCHZ, SCHF, IWM, MRK, DE, BAX, Reduced Positions: XLC, IEFA, PRF, KR, EEM, CASY, CHD, OGN, SCHH, SCHP,

XLC, IEFA, PRF, KR, EEM, CASY, CHD, OGN, SCHH, SCHP, Sold Out: MO, SCHO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, The Kroger Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Altria Group Inc, Casey's General Stores Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, West Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, West Financial Advisors, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $341 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 156,377 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.26% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 449,978 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.01% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 324,673 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.36% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 743,984 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 69,359 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $62.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 20,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $127.07 and $136.85, with an estimated average price of $132.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $398.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $241.940800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97. The stock is now traded at around $63.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 332.64%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $150.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,683 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 43.68%. The purchase prices were between $79.14 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.18. The stock is now traded at around $80.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $292.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,924 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 36.16%. The purchase prices were between $44.45 and $48.73, with an estimated average price of $46.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 21,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 344.34%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $104.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.16 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $51.21.

West Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.