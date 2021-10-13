Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Pfizer Inc, Sells Roper Technologies Inc

New Purchases: KMB, EW, PFE, HCA, VYM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Pfizer Inc, HCA Healthcare Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Roper Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 485,398 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 200,858 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 121,243 shares, 9.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 55,415 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 120,209 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $132.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,115 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.83 and $261.64, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $240.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 896 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.91 and $122.75, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $109.585800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 27.50%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,697 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Avenue 1 Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11.