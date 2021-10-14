VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Coupang Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF

New Purchases: DFAX, CPNG, ESGD, COST, DFIV,

DFAX, CPNG, ESGD, COST, DFIV, Added Positions: SUSA, VGIT, VNQ, AMZN, ESGU, TIP,

SUSA, VGIT, VNQ, AMZN, ESGU, TIP, Reduced Positions: SCHZ, SCHX, USMV, IBB, SCHB, VCSH, BNDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Coupang Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Costco Wholesale Corp, Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VERITY Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q3, VERITY Wealth Advisors owns 61 stocks with a total value of $112 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 111,077 shares, 22.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,442 shares, 15.58% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 115,151 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 116,451 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 79,366 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.257700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 43,719 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $27.201000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 32,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $79.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,807 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $451.540200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VERITY Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.641000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,771 shares as of 2021-09-30.