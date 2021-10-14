Atwater Malick LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, The Hershey Co, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Dow Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: DFAC, HSY, ABC, IBDP, SBUX, IBDO, NVDA, IBDQ, IBDN, IBDR, IBTE, SGMS, TIP,

DFAC, HSY, ABC, IBDP, SBUX, IBDO, NVDA, IBDQ, IBDN, IBDR, IBTE, SGMS, TIP, Added Positions: UPS, INTC, CNI, CMCSA, LOW, CAT, VZ, MCD, WMT, CMI, JNJ, CVS, PFE, DEO, KO, DIS, GS, PG, DGX, AOS, WM, NVO, AGG, MSFT, IVV,

UPS, INTC, CNI, CMCSA, LOW, CAT, VZ, MCD, WMT, CMI, JNJ, CVS, PFE, DEO, KO, DIS, GS, PG, DGX, AOS, WM, NVO, AGG, MSFT, IVV, Reduced Positions: ACWI, MUB,

ACWI, MUB, Sold Out: DOW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, The Hershey Co, AmerisourceBergen Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF, Starbucks Corp, sells Dow Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2021Q3, Atwater Malick LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,147 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,105 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,700 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27% Waste Management Inc (WM) - 57,326 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 86,524 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 89,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $182.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $112.6 and $125.8, with an estimated average price of $120.16. The stock is now traded at around $120.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.31, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $26.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $111.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Atwater Malick LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26.