Vicus Capital Buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vicus Capital. As of 2021Q3, Vicus Capital owns 139 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 300,579 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 236,451 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 294,797 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 435,870 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 382,141 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $83.41, with an estimated average price of $81.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 103,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $209.04, with an estimated average price of $195.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.67 and $100.1, with an estimated average price of $96.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.968100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $73.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $155.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 130,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 134.22%. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $349.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The sale prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43.