Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Vicus Capital Buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Value ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Vicus Capital (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, sells Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF, AT&T Inc, Vanguard Value ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vicus Capital. As of 2021Q3, Vicus Capital owns 139 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VICUS CAPITAL's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vicus+capital/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VICUS CAPITAL
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 300,579 shares, 21.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.65%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 236,451 shares, 10.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.81%
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 294,797 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58%
  4. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 435,870 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  5. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 382,141 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.17 and $83.41, with an estimated average price of $81.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 103,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $209.04, with an estimated average price of $195.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.67 and $100.1, with an estimated average price of $96.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.968100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.02 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $73.47. The stock is now traded at around $76.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,094 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

Vicus Capital initiated holding in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.9 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $35.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $146.61 and $157.39, with an estimated average price of $153.1. The stock is now traded at around $155.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 130,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $406.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 45.90%. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 108,736 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 134.22%. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $349.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 9,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 56.69%. The purchase prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29. The stock is now traded at around $123.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,171 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Vicus Capital added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 30.28%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 25,556 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF. The sale prices were between $51.89 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $54.05.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY)

Vicus Capital sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The sale prices were between $12.28 and $14.86, with an estimated average price of $13.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of VICUS CAPITAL. Also check out:

1. VICUS CAPITAL's Undervalued Stocks
2. VICUS CAPITAL's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VICUS CAPITAL's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VICUS CAPITAL keeps buying
