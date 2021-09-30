Matrix Advisors Funds Trust Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Amgen Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp

For the details of Matrix Advisors Dividend Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+advisors+dividend+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matrix Advisors Dividend Fund
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 9,500 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,250 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio.
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 15,200 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 6,375 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio.
- U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 20,900 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
Matrix Advisors Funds Trust added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Matrix Advisors Funds Trust added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $212.383400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Matrix Advisors Funds Trust sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.
