Matrix Advisors Funds Trust Buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Amgen Inc, Sells Duke Energy Corp

Investment company Matrix Advisors Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Amgen Inc, sells Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Advisors Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, Matrix Advisors Funds Trust owns 25 stocks with a total value of $26 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 9,500 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,250 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 15,200 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 6,375 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 20,900 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.

Matrix Advisors Funds Trust added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Advisors Funds Trust added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $212.383400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Matrix Advisors Funds Trust sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $97.05 and $107.93, with an estimated average price of $103.5.