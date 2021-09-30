Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Humana Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Humana Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Humana Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund owns 134 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+strategic+real+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund
  1. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 121,890 shares, 29.52% of the total portfolio.
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 69,809 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 8,960 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,732 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
  5. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 11,471 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $203.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $183.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $209.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ABB Ltd (ABBN)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund added to a holding in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: BNP Paribas (BNP)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $47.79 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.72.

Sold Out: Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (02007)

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.76, with an estimated average price of $8.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund. Also check out:

1. Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider