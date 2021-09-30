Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund Buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Humana Inc

New Purchases: WBA, CAT, QCOM, UPS, MPC, BHP, ABBN, VALE3, FM, PFE,

WBA, CAT, QCOM, UPS, MPC, BHP, ABBN, VALE3, FM, PFE, Added Positions: RIO, FMG,

RIO, FMG, Reduced Positions: SPHQ, AMZN, MGV, HDV, BAC, JPM, ALL, MSFT, ASM,

SPHQ, AMZN, MGV, HDV, BAC, JPM, ALL, MSFT, ASM, Sold Out: TXN, HUM, STZ, CI, BNP, 02007, JD, Z, CLX, 02202, KIMBERA, CTXS, 9513, 9506, AGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Qualcomm Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Marathon Petroleum Corp, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Humana Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, Cigna Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund. As of 2021Q3, Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund owns 134 stocks with a total value of $42 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/franklin+strategic+real+return+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 121,890 shares, 29.52% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 69,809 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.07% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 8,960 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,732 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 11,471 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $203.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.98 and $150.99, with an estimated average price of $141.93. The stock is now traded at around $183.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $209.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 880 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $63.09, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund added to a holding in Fortescue Metals Group Ltd by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $14.7 and $26.3, with an estimated average price of $21.22. The stock is now traded at around $18.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in BNP Paribas. The sale prices were between $47.79 and $56.5, with an estimated average price of $52.72.

Franklin Strategic Real Return Fund sold out a holding in Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.76, with an estimated average price of $8.12.