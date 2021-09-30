Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund Buys First Horizon Corp, Synchrony Financial, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells Regions Financial Corp, Wells Fargo

Added Positions: FHN, SYF, COF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Horizon Corp, Synchrony Financial, Capital One Financial Corp, sells Regions Financial Corp, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund owns 15 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 31,910 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 697.75% Athene Holding Ltd (ATH) - 29,468 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 28,750 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Regions Financial Corp (RF) - 24,618 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 23,400 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.

Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund added to a holding in First Horizon Corp by 697.75%. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.33, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.43%. The holding were 31,910 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 27.80%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $47.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 22,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund added to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund reduced to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 39.07%. The sale prices were between $18.14 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.91%. Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund still held 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 43.16%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.57%. Virtus AllianzGI Preferred Securities and Income Fund still held 13,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.