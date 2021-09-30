Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund Buys Nestle SA, Applied Materials Inc, CSL, Sells Microsoft Corp, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nestle SA, Applied Materials Inc, CSL, Stora Enso Oyj, Jackson Financial Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co, ASML Holding NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund. As of 2021Q3, Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund owns 44 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/virtus+allianzgi+global+sustainability+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,101 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 9,910 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,971 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Visa Inc (V) - 21,108 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,257 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.54%

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 26,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $152.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 19,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund added to a holding in CSL Ltd by 75.83%. The purchase prices were between $275.15 and $312.99, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund added to a holding in Stora Enso Oyj by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 174,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13.