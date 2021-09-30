Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund Buys Nestle SA, Applied Materials Inc, CSL, Sells Microsoft Corp, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Mondelez International Inc

- New Purchases: NESN, AMAT, JXN,
- Added Positions: CSL, RDSB, STERV, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, ASML, AAPL, INTU, V, ADBE, SPGI, SBUX, UNH, AXP, ATCO A, AZN, ROG, ACN, ADS, EL, 6861, ASSA B, SAP, IFF, 6367, SMSN, MUV2, JNJ, NOVO B, ULVR, ETN, A, XYL, ITX, PRU, KER, BVI, ABBV, UBSG, CME, 01299,
- Sold Out: RKT, MDLZ, CL, ECL,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 47,101 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 9,910 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,971 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Visa Inc (V) - 21,108 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,257 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.54%
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $124.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 26,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $152.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 19,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $38.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,370 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSL Ltd (CSL)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund added to a holding in CSL Ltd by 75.83%. The purchase prices were between $275.15 and $312.99, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $298.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 13,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Stora Enso Oyj (STERV)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund added to a holding in Stora Enso Oyj by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $14.39 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $16.18. The stock is now traded at around $15.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 174,881 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $55.19 and $66, with an estimated average price of $58.87.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.Sold Out: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Virtus AllianzGI Global Sustainability Fund sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $208.62 and $229.6, with an estimated average price of $219.13.
