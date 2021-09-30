Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

New Purchases: INVH, EQR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equity Residential, Realty Income Corp, sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund owns 36 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 36,136 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Public Storage (PSA) - 31,201 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 59,522 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 140,099 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 195,090 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 82,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 145.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51.