Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

- New Purchases: INVH, EQR,
- Added Positions: WELL, DLR, O, COLD, HTA, HIW, AIRC, JLL, KIM, VICI,
- Reduced Positions: EXR, SRC, EQIX, SUI, SBAC, PSA, VTR, UDR, PLD, CZR, PK, HST, DRE, PEAK, SPG, SITC, CONE,
- Sold Out: MPW,
These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 36,136 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
- Public Storage (PSA) - 31,201 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 59,522 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 140,099 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 195,090 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 82,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 145.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51.
