Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund Buys Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Invitation Homes Inc, Welltower Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Equity Residential, Realty Income Corp, sells Extra Space Storage Inc, Spirit Realty Capital Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, Equinix Inc, Sun Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund. As of 2021Q3, Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund owns 36 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+series+real+estate+securities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 36,136 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio.
  2. Public Storage (PSA) - 31,201 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.92%
  3. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 59,522 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  4. Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 140,099 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  5. Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 195,090 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 82,818 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Equity Residential (EQR)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $82.56. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 15,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 40.45%. The purchase prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $82.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 45.08%. The purchase prices were between $144.45 and $168, with an estimated average price of $156.92. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 29,706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 145.31%. The purchase prices were between $62.81 and $70.38, with an estimated average price of $67.47. The stock is now traded at around $66.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,702 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $29.05 and $40.38, with an estimated average price of $36.68. The stock is now traded at around $32.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund added to a holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $26.87 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 64,735 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund. Also check out:

1. Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Penn Series Real Estate Securities Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider