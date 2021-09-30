Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P. Buys Compass Inc, Sells Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc

New Purchases: COMP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Inc, sells Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P.. As of 2021Q3, Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $3 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cypress+creek+private+strategies+master+fund%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 3,271,628 shares, 99.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.54% Compass Inc (COMP) - 31,054 shares, 0.94% of the total portfolio. New Position NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P. initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 31,054 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $30.82.

Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85.

Cypress Creek Private Strategies Master Fund, L.P. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.66 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $46.33.