Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. Buys Compass Inc, Sells Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc

New Purchases: COMP,

COMP, Sold Out: NRIX, UPST, NEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Inc, sells Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p.. As of 2021Q3, Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ENDOWMENT PMF MASTER FUND, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endowment+pmf+master+fund%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Compass Inc (COMP) - 169,263 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 169,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $30.82.

Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85.

Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.66 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $46.33.