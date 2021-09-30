Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. Buys Compass Inc, Sells Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Upstart Holdings Inc, NeoGenomics Inc

For the details of ENDOWMENT PMF MASTER FUND, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/endowment+pmf+master+fund%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ENDOWMENT PMF MASTER FUND, L.P.
- Compass Inc (COMP) - 169,263 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. initiated holding in Compass Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.25 and $17.21, with an estimated average price of $14.37. The stock is now traded at around $10.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 169,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)
Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $30.82.Sold Out: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85.Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)
Endowment Pmf Master Fund, L.p. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $41.66 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $46.33.
