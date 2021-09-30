QVT Financial LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Nelnet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

New Purchases: TRIL, NNI, LBTYA, FSR,

TRIL, NNI, LBTYA, FSR, Added Positions: SPY, JOBS, JD, VIAC, LILAK, ALLT,

SPY, JOBS, JD, VIAC, LILAK, ALLT, Reduced Positions: MP, BABA, GRIN, XLRN, ILMN, NYT,

MP, BABA, GRIN, XLRN, ILMN, NYT, Sold Out: TME,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Nelnet Inc, 51job Inc, JD.com Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, , Illumina Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QVT Financial LP. As of 2021Q3, QVT Financial LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MP Materials Corp (MP) - 20,128,393 shares, 60.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 111,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 46,600 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,476 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.23%

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 569,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.12, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 53,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 212.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 96,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in 51job Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $68.1 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 249,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 353,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 995,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.