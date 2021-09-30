QVT Financial LP Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, , Nelnet Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Grindrod Shipping Holdings, Tencent Music Entertainment Group

- New Purchases: TRIL, NNI, LBTYA, FSR,
- Added Positions: SPY, JOBS, JD, VIAC, LILAK, ALLT,
- Reduced Positions: MP, BABA, GRIN, XLRN, ILMN, NYT,
- Sold Out: TME,
For the details of QVT Financial LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qvt+financial+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of QVT Financial LP
- MP Materials Corp (MP) - 20,128,393 shares, 60.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 111,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
- MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR) - 46,600 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio.
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 165,735 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 53,476 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 234.23%
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $17.8, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 569,333 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nelnet Inc (NNI)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Nelnet Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.12, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $98.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 79,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 134,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)
QVT Financial LP initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.61 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 235,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 234.23%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $463.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 53,476 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JD.com Inc (JD)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 212.82%. The purchase prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86. The stock is now traded at around $77.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 96,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in 51job Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $68.1 and $78.36, with an estimated average price of $73.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 249,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 33.37%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 353,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
QVT Financial LP added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 34.56%. The purchase prices were between $12.24 and $14.59, with an estimated average price of $13.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 995,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
QVT Financial LP sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $7.01 and $15.47, with an estimated average price of $9.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of QVT Financial LP. Also check out:
1. QVT Financial LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. QVT Financial LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QVT Financial LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QVT Financial LP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment