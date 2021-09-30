Tributary Funds, Inc. Buys Cambium Networks Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, LHC Group Inc, Sells AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Icon PLC

New Purchases: CMBM, PCRX,

CMBM, PCRX, Added Positions: LHCG, MKSI, MKL,

LHCG, MKSI, MKL, Reduced Positions: AMN, ICLR, PKI, RHI, AMBA, AJG,

Investment company Tributary Funds, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Cambium Networks Corp, Pacira BioSciences Inc, LHC Group Inc, MKS Instruments Inc, sells AMN Healthcare Services Inc, Icon PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Funds, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Tributary Funds, Inc. owns 55 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tributary Small's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tributary+small/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 874 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 730 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.71% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 1,830 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 599 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 299 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%

Tributary Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Cambium Networks Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.95 and $47.79, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Funds, Inc. initiated holding in Pacira BioSciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.64 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Funds, Inc. added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 41.13%. The purchase prices were between $156.91 and $215.29, with an estimated average price of $187.92. The stock is now traded at around $129.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Tributary Funds, Inc. added to a holding in MKS Instruments Inc by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-09-30.