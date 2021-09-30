Logo
VIP Health Care Portfolio Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novavax Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company VIP Health Care Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Alignment Healthcare Inc, Twist Bioscience Corp, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novavax Inc, Anthem Inc, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VIP Health Care Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, VIP Health Care Portfolio owns 116 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VIP Health Care Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+health+care+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VIP Health Care Portfolio
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 310,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
  2. Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 1,840,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 260,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. Humana Inc (HUM) - 188,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 285,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
New Purchase: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)

VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $122.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (09688)

VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $830 and $1365, with an estimated average price of $1129.41. The stock is now traded at around $458.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Erasca Inc (ERAS)

VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 148,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $655.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc by 409.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 436,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)

VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $744.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)

VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Agilon Health Inc by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.

Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.

Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $61 and $81.99, with an estimated average price of $71.44.

Sold Out: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)

VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Option Care Health Inc. The sale prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25.

Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)

VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)

VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $11.19.



Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Health Care Portfolio. Also check out:

1. VIP Health Care Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. VIP Health Care Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VIP Health Care Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VIP Health Care Portfolio keeps buying
