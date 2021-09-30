VIP Health Care Portfolio Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC, Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Novavax Inc

- New Purchases: TWST, STVN, NTLA, AVTR, 09688, ERAS, ATRA, CLDX, DH, NUVL, 02192, PRCT, IMGO,
- Added Positions: TMO, RPRX, CRL, ALHC, BIO, BSX, AGL, HCA, CERE, LFST, OLK, TXG, SGRY, GH, LONN, EVH, GRPH, ALNY, PEN, PODD, HCAT, IPSC, PSTX, OSH, MRTX, ARVN, RDOR3, PRLD, JANX, MRVI, TIL, PHR, PTCT, NVST, TGTX, DOCS, CSLT, PCVX, ZNTL, AMAM, ZYME, STTK, SRRK, GBIO,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, REGN, AZN, ROG, LLY, CNC, HOLX, HUM, BRKR, CI, FATE, XLRN, BPMC, DHR, ARGX, RVMD, TNDM, RXRX,
- Sold Out: NVAX, ANTM, TPTX, OPCH, ONEM, TBPH, HRMY, SAGE, BDTX, FUSN, 06699,
For the details of VIP Health Care Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vip+health+care+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of VIP Health Care Portfolio
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 310,000 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio.
- Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) - 1,840,000 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Danaher Corp (DHR) - 260,000 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 188,000 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.09%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 285,000 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5%
VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Twist Bioscience Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.64 and $131.48, with an estimated average price of $114.76. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)
VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $19.51 and $28.7, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $24.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)
VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.37 and $176.78, with an estimated average price of $151.97. The stock is now traded at around $122.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Zai Lab Ltd (09688)
VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The purchase prices were between $830 and $1365, with an estimated average price of $1129.41. The stock is now traded at around $458.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Erasca Inc (ERAS)
VIP Health Care Portfolio initiated holding in Erasca Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $24.34, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $13.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 148,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $655.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)
VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC by 115.00%. The purchase prices were between $36.14 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 430,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 115.38%. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $362.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)
VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Alignment Healthcare Inc by 409.73%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 436,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO)
VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc by 24.23%. The purchase prices were between $657.71 and $825.77, with an estimated average price of $748.92. The stock is now traded at around $744.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Agilon Health Inc (AGL)
VIP Health Care Portfolio added to a holding in Agilon Health Inc by 67.65%. The purchase prices were between $26.15 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $34.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $177.8 and $270.58, with an estimated average price of $220.82.Sold Out: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Anthem Inc. The sale prices were between $357.51 and $398.13, with an estimated average price of $380.13.Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)
VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $61 and $81.99, with an estimated average price of $71.44.Sold Out: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Option Care Health Inc. The sale prices were between $19.98 and $28.17, with an estimated average price of $23.25.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $19.51 and $33.49, with an estimated average price of $25.8.Sold Out: Theravance Biopharma Inc (TBPH)
VIP Health Care Portfolio sold out a holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc. The sale prices were between $6.77 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $11.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of VIP Health Care Portfolio.
