Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund Buys Siemens AG, Zalando SE, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Stellantis NV

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Siemens AG, Zalando SE, B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao, AstraZeneca PLC, FinecoBank SpA, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Alibaba Group Holding, Stellantis NV, Stellantis NV, Allianz SE during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 118,262 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.59% Nestle SA (NESN) - 639,190 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) - 3,303,338 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 521,682 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.22% AIA Group Ltd (01299) - 4,952,000 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund initiated holding in Siemens AG. The purchase prices were between $126.08 and $150.26, with an estimated average price of $139.15. The stock is now traded at around $150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 222,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund initiated holding in Zalando SE. The purchase prices were between $80.16 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $95.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 297,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund added to a holding in B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao by 2890.54%. The purchase prices were between $12.74 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 11,524,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 64.22%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $84.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 521,682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund added to a holding in FinecoBank SpA by 311.01%. The purchase prices were between $13.84 and $16.39, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,408,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund added to a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC by 34.63%. The purchase prices were between $13.83 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.4. The stock is now traded at around $16.186000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,164,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund added to a holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S by 21.34%. The purchase prices were between $226.6 and $266.5, with an estimated average price of $248.2. The stock is now traded at around $198.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 993,877 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.438000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,472,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund sold out a holding in Allianz SE. The sale prices were between $183.92 and $213.95, with an estimated average price of $200.89.

Variable Portfolio - Partners International Core Equity Fund sold out a holding in GEA Group AG. The sale prices were between $33.79 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $37.78.