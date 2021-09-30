Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Buys Z Holdings Corp, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Wise PLC, Sells Tsingtao Brewery Co, Seek, Fairfax Financial Holdings

- New Purchases: 4689, 601012, WISE,
- Added Positions: HDFC, AG1,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, FFH, ASML, ZAL, SHOP, MTD, ATCO B, 02331, SRT3, NIBE B, ASIANPAINT, 6594, 00669, COH, RMV, 6869, BABA, BC8, NPN, 01299, 7733, MELI, 03690, HL., 6273, ITX, SPOT, 6981, CFR, RCO, 4911, RADL3, AUTO, U11, 6861, 300750, ADS, EPI B, KNEBV, 6098, 035420, IMCD, 7309, MC, KER, INVE B, BNR, 9984, BGNE, JMAT, GAW, 6902, JMT, RAA, NEM, ITRK, BRBY, ICICIGI, PRX, TCOM, 2371, 7269, 4452, WEIR, UBI, 02318, BIDU, TRN, HSV, CPNG, ASC, Y92, MCDOWELL-N, WALMEX, 7956, 7649, MMYT,
- Sold Out: 00168, SEK, WG.,
These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 141,818 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 20,848 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69%
- Sartorius AG (SRT3) - 18,336 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78%
- NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B) - 862,968 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12%
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 7,665 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Z Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $670.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 786,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.12 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 384,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wise PLC (WISE)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Wise PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 230,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61. The stock is now traded at around $2617.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 258,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AUTO1 Group (AG1)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 106,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (00168)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.8 and $81.2, with an estimated average price of $67.07.Sold Out: Seek Ltd (SEK)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Seek Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.19.Sold Out: Wood Group (John) PLC (WG.)
Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Wood Group (John) PLC. The sale prices were between $2.03 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund.
1. Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund keeps buying
