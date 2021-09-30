Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Buys Z Holdings Corp, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Wise PLC, Sells Tsingtao Brewery Co, Seek, Fairfax Financial Holdings

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Z Holdings Corp, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, Wise PLC, Housing Development Finance Corp, AUTO1 Group, sells Tsingtao Brewery Co, Seek, Fairfax Financial Holdings, Wood Group (John) PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,International All Cap Fund. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+international+all+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Baillie Gifford

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 141,818 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.02% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 20,848 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.69% Sartorius AG (SRT3) - 18,336 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.78% NIBE Industrier AB (NIBE B) - 862,968 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.12% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 7,665 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.5%

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Z Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.3 and $757.4, with an estimated average price of $642.86. The stock is now traded at around $670.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 786,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.12 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 384,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund initiated holding in Wise PLC. The purchase prices were between $9.34 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.544000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 230,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $2414.8 and $2849.8, with an estimated average price of $2654.61. The stock is now traded at around $2617.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 258,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund added to a holding in AUTO1 Group by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $31 and $41.87, with an estimated average price of $37.21. The stock is now traded at around $19.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 106,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $58.8 and $81.2, with an estimated average price of $67.07.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Seek Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.27 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.19.

Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund sold out a holding in Wood Group (John) PLC. The sale prices were between $2.03 and $2.57, with an estimated average price of $2.26.