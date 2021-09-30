Baillie Gifford Funds Buys Sprout Social Inc, Upwork Inc, TransMedics Group Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc

- New Purchases: TMDX, LAW,
- Added Positions: SPT, UPWK, AMBA, SWAV, CDLX, NVCR, EVBG, AXON, CYBR, STAA, ZUO, BL, CDXS, QTRX, RAMP, CHGG, TNDM, QTWO, TRUP, STRO, PCRX, SFIX, VRNS, FROG, NOVT, EVER, FRPT, AVAV, IRBT, IPGP, XNCR, RDFN, BAND, VECO, CARG, TREE, AMWL, TRHC, DMRC, DTIL, ADAP, DNLI, BNFT, CEVA, AXGN, SSYS, BLI, GKOS, RUBY, KLDO,
- Sold Out: CLDR, MDLA,
- Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 688 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.96%
- Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,444 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.18%
- Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 383 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.69%
- ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 286 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.46%
- Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 357 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.86%
Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CS Disco Inc (LAW)
Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in CS Disco Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.5 and $65.88, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 77.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $48.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)
Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 75.69%. The purchase prices were between $89.57 and $168.71, with an estimated average price of $115.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66. The stock is now traded at around $171.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 166.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.81 and $132.88, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 114.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $33.4.
