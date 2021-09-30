Logo
Baillie Gifford Funds Buys Sprout Social Inc, Upwork Inc, TransMedics Group Inc, Sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Baillie Gifford Funds (Current Portfolio) buys Sprout Social Inc, Upwork Inc, TransMedics Group Inc, Ambarella Inc, ShockWave Medical Inc, sells Cloudera Inc, Medallia Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baillie Gifford Funds. As of 2021Q3, Baillie Gifford Funds owns 52 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baillie+gifford+u.s.+discovery+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund
  1. Sprout Social Inc (SPT) - 688 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.96%
  2. Upwork Inc (UPWK) - 1,444 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.18%
  3. Ambarella Inc (AMBA) - 383 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.69%
  4. ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 286 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.46%
  5. Everbridge Inc (EVBG) - 357 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 75.86%
New Purchase: TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX)

Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in TransMedics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.92 and $34.51, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $20.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CS Disco Inc (LAW)

Baillie Gifford Funds initiated holding in CS Disco Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.5 and $65.88, with an estimated average price of $50.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 504 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Sprout Social Inc by 75.96%. The purchase prices were between $82.6 and $144.26, with an estimated average price of $108.6. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 77.18%. The purchase prices were between $40.38 and $60.7, with an estimated average price of $48.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 75.69%. The purchase prices were between $89.57 and $168.71, with an estimated average price of $115.16. The stock is now traded at around $180.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in ShockWave Medical Inc by 75.46%. The purchase prices were between $163.99 and $235.57, with an estimated average price of $196.66. The stock is now traded at around $171.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 286 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 166.08%. The purchase prices were between $77.81 and $132.88, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $66.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Baillie Gifford Funds added to a holding in NovoCure Ltd by 114.69%. The purchase prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5. The stock is now traded at around $84.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Cloudera Inc. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16, with an estimated average price of $15.87.

Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)

Baillie Gifford Funds sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $30.57 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $33.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund. Also check out:

1. Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baillie Gifford U.S. Discovery Fund keeps buying
