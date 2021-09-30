Paradigm Funds Buys Ensign Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Sells TTM Technologies Inc

New Purchases: ENSG,

Investment company Paradigm Funds Current Portfolio ) buys Ensign Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, sells TTM Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Funds. As of 2021Q3, Paradigm Funds owns 56 stocks with a total value of $108 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 108,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00% Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 69,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 85,625 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02% PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 28,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 82,800 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%

Paradigm Funds initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.89 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $82.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm Funds added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $64.91 and $82.49, with an estimated average price of $73.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Paradigm Funds sold out a holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.75.