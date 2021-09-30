Paradigm Funds Buys Ensign Group Inc, American Woodmark Corp, Sells TTM Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: ENSG,
- Added Positions: BLDR, GMED, MRVL, PKI, KLIC, TER, MASI, AMWD, GRMN, ZD, SWKS, BBY, MKSI, LITE, KFRC, EME, HI, IIVI, MXL, ENTG, BCC, ONTO, PRGS, JBL, KELYA, SNX, FORM, MTRX, MTCH, SUM, AEO, SXT, ENS, MDRX, FN, NSIT, COHU, WCC,
- Reduced Positions: DCO,
- Sold Out: TTMI,
For the details of Paradigm Select Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+select+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paradigm Select Fund
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 108,000 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.00%
- Globus Medical Inc (GMED) - 69,000 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 85,625 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.02%
- PerkinElmer Inc (PKI) - 28,000 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
- Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC) - 82,800 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.99%
Paradigm Funds initiated holding in Ensign Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.89 and $89.32, with an estimated average price of $82.77. The stock is now traded at around $77.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 15,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
Paradigm Funds added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 41.45%. The purchase prices were between $64.91 and $82.49, with an estimated average price of $73.47. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI)
Paradigm Funds sold out a holding in TTM Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $14.37, with an estimated average price of $13.75.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paradigm Select Fund. Also check out:
1. Paradigm Select Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Paradigm Select Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paradigm Select Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paradigm Select Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment