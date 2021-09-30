MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Williams Inc, Guangdong Investment, Sells Transurban Group, Alliant Energy Corp, Iberdrola SA

New Purchases: WEC, WMB, 00270, AZJ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Williams Inc, Guangdong Investment, Aurizon Holdings, The AES Corp, sells Transurban Group, Alliant Energy Corp, Iberdrola SA, Pennon Group PLC, United Utilities Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio owns 46 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 13,082 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76% American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 12,326 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92% Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX) - 15,393 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 3,446 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05% Vinci SA (DG) - 8,722 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 14,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Guangdong Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 207,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Aurizon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 72,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in The AES Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.856000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 69,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in West Japan Railway Co by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $5045 and $6603, with an estimated average price of $5804.4. The stock is now traded at around $4890.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $129.25 and $159.01, with an estimated average price of $139.41. The stock is now traded at around $155.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Pennon Group PLC. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in United Utilities Group PLC. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Transurban Group by 88.47%. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 8,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 60.88%. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 4,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 48.52%. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75. The stock is now traded at around $293.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Fraport AG by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $51.7 and $61.56, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 28.27%. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $818.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Central Japan Railway Co by 29.85%. The sale prices were between $15450 and $17875, with an estimated average price of $16260.6. The stock is now traded at around $15530.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 1,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.