MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Williams Inc, Guangdong Investment, Sells Transurban Group, Alliant Energy Corp, Iberdrola SA

- New Purchases: WEC, WMB, 00270, AZJ,
- Added Positions: AES, NG., D, EXC, 9021, CMS, CNR, ENGI, UNP, NEE, FGR, EDP, AEP, ALX, DG, INW, LNG, SYD, FE, TRP, PEG, AENA, TRN, AEE, PINFRA, 9502,
- Reduced Positions: TCL, LNT, KSU, FRA, AMT, EQIX, CCI, PPL, 9022, NI, ENEL, ASURB, ATL,
- Sold Out: IBE, PNN, UU., WTRG,
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 13,082 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
- American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 12,326 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
- Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX) - 15,393 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 3,446 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
- Vinci SA (DG) - 8,722 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 14,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Guangdong Investment Ltd (00270)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Guangdong Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 207,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Aurizon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 72,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The AES Corp (AES)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in The AES Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: National Grid PLC (NG.)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.856000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 69,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: West Japan Railway Co (9021)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in West Japan Railway Co by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $5045 and $6603, with an estimated average price of $5804.4. The stock is now traded at around $4890.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $129.25 and $159.01, with an estimated average price of $139.41. The stock is now traded at around $155.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INW)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Iberdrola SA (IBE)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14.Sold Out: Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Pennon Group PLC. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $12.6.Sold Out: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in United Utilities Group PLC. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.47.Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.Reduced: Transurban Group (TCL)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Transurban Group by 88.47%. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 8,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 60.88%. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 4,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 48.52%. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75. The stock is now traded at around $293.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 855 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Fraport AG (FRA)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Fraport AG by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $51.7 and $61.56, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 28.27%. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $818.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 307 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Central Japan Railway Co (9022)
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Central Japan Railway Co by 29.85%. The sale prices were between $15450 and $17875, with an estimated average price of $16260.6. The stock is now traded at around $15530.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 1,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.
