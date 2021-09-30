Logo
MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio Buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Williams Inc, Guangdong Investment, Sells Transurban Group, Alliant Energy Corp, Iberdrola SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio (Current Portfolio) buys WEC Energy Group Inc, Williams Inc, Guangdong Investment, Aurizon Holdings, The AES Corp, sells Transurban Group, Alliant Energy Corp, Iberdrola SA, Pennon Group PLC, United Utilities Group PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio. As of 2021Q3, MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio owns 46 stocks with a total value of $24 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mainstay+vp+cbre+global+infrastructure+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 13,082 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
  2. American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) - 12,326 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.92%
  3. Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX) - 15,393 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 3,446 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
  5. Vinci SA (DG) - 8,722 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11%
New Purchase: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76. The stock is now traded at around $94.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 4,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 14,776 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Guangdong Investment Ltd (00270)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Guangdong Investment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $11.66, with an estimated average price of $10.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 207,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aurizon Holdings Ltd (AZJ)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio initiated holding in Aurizon Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $4.13, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 72,523 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in The AES Corp by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.33, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 26,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: National Grid PLC (NG.)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in National Grid PLC by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.4. The stock is now traded at around $10.856000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 69,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $77.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 8,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: West Japan Railway Co (9021)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in West Japan Railway Co by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $5045 and $6603, with an estimated average price of $5804.4. The stock is now traded at around $4890.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,358 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $129.25 and $159.01, with an estimated average price of $139.41. The stock is now traded at around $155.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 4,478 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA (INW)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio added to a holding in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane SpA by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $10.17, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 23,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Iberdrola SA (IBE)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Iberdrola SA. The sale prices were between $8.68 and $10.76, with an estimated average price of $10.14.

Sold Out: Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Pennon Group PLC. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $17.13, with an estimated average price of $12.6.

Sold Out: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in United Utilities Group PLC. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $10.89, with an estimated average price of $10.47.

Sold Out: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio sold out a holding in Essential Utilities Inc. The sale prices were between $46.08 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $48.44.

Reduced: Transurban Group (TCL)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Transurban Group by 88.47%. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $14.64, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.9%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 8,267 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 60.88%. The sale prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $59.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 4,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 48.52%. The sale prices were between $261.05 and $295.92, with an estimated average price of $278.75. The stock is now traded at around $293.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fraport AG (FRA)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Fraport AG by 32.31%. The sale prices were between $51.7 and $61.56, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Equinix Inc by 28.27%. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05. The stock is now traded at around $818.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.42%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Central Japan Railway Co (9022)

MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio reduced to a holding in Central Japan Railway Co by 29.85%. The sale prices were between $15450 and $17875, with an estimated average price of $16260.6. The stock is now traded at around $15530.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio still held 1,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio. Also check out:

1. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MainStay VP CBRE Global Infrastructure Portfolio keeps buying
