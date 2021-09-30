Logo
Putnam International Equity Fund Buys KDDI Corp, SSE PLC, Roche Holding AG, Sells AIA Group, BHP Group, Qiagen NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Putnam International Equity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys KDDI Corp, SSE PLC, Roche Holding AG, Icon PLC, Amadeus IT Group SA, sells AIA Group, BHP Group, Qiagen NV, Japan Exchange Group Inc, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Putnam International Equity Fund. As of 2021Q3, Putnam International Equity Fund owns 69 stocks with a total value of $872 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Putnam International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/putnam+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Putnam International Equity Fund
  1. Sony Group Corp (6758) - 215,200 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 180,177 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.32%
  3. Diageo PLC (DGE) - 437,616 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
  4. Hoya Corp (7741) - 124,400 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40%
  5. Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 273,907 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
New Purchase: KDDI Corp (9433)

Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in KDDI Corp. The purchase prices were between $3332 and $3897, with an estimated average price of $3512.17. The stock is now traded at around $3387.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 442,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SSE PLC (SSE)

Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in SSE PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 563,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $378.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 31,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS)

Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 132,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Oracle Corp Japan (4716)

Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Oracle Corp Japan. The purchase prices were between $8010 and $10770, with an estimated average price of $8881.43. The stock is now traded at around $9120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 180,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306)

Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $568.4 and $688.7, with an estimated average price of $605.95. The stock is now traded at around $629.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,056,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zozo Inc (3092)

Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Zozo Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $3375 and $4390, with an estimated average price of $3923.02. The stock is now traded at around $3520.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 430,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Deutsche Post AG (DPW)

Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.35. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 278,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Hana Financial Group Inc (086790)

Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Hana Financial Group Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $41900 and $46400, with an estimated average price of $44154.6. The stock is now traded at around $44350.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 412,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bank of Ireland Group PLC (BIRG)

Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Ireland Group PLC by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,397,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.39 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $46.64.

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QIA)

Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $44.45.

Sold Out: Japan Exchange Group Inc (8697)

Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Japan Exchange Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2416 and $3048, with an estimated average price of $2657.77.

Sold Out: A. P. Moller Maersk A/S (MAERSK B)

Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in A. P. Moller Maersk A/S. The sale prices were between $17055 and $19915, with an estimated average price of $18236.4.

Sold Out: Lite-On Technology Corp (2301)

Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Lite-On Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.18.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Putnam International Equity Fund. Also check out:

