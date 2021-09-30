Putnam International Equity Fund Buys KDDI Corp, SSE PLC, Roche Holding AG, Sells AIA Group, BHP Group, Qiagen NV

- New Purchases: 9433, SSE, ROG, ICLR, AMS, 4716, DNA, REC,
- Added Positions: AZN, 8306, 3092, DPW, 086790, 7741, BIRG, RDSB, 6479, EDP, 0M2B, 6723, 005935, LBTYK, OPAP, 7272, TCS, CS, PRU, NETW, FLTR, BNP,
- Reduced Positions: 01299, CCEP, CVE, 051910, MONC, AG1, SU, 2502, ORSTED, KGF, NEXI, CCH, LONN, 2330, MRK, DGE, ABBN, ZAL, HO, AKZA, 6758, CRGI, SGO, CABK,
- Sold Out: BHP, QIA, 8697, MAERSK B, 2301, SRNG,
- Sony Group Corp (6758) - 215,200 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 180,177 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.32%
- Diageo PLC (DGE) - 437,616 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.59%
- Hoya Corp (7741) - 124,400 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.40%
- Reliance Industries Ltd (RLNIY) - 273,907 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in KDDI Corp. The purchase prices were between $3332 and $3897, with an estimated average price of $3512.17. The stock is now traded at around $3387.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 442,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SSE PLC (SSE)
Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in SSE PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 563,698 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $378.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 31,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 35,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amadeus IT Group SA (AMS)
Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Amadeus IT Group SA. The purchase prices were between $49.69 and $59.86, with an estimated average price of $54.33. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 132,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp Japan (4716)
Putnam International Equity Fund initiated holding in Oracle Corp Japan. The purchase prices were between $8010 and $10770, with an estimated average price of $8881.43. The stock is now traded at around $9120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 73,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 57.32%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 180,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306)
Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc by 47.76%. The purchase prices were between $568.4 and $688.7, with an estimated average price of $605.95. The stock is now traded at around $629.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 3,056,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zozo Inc (3092)
Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Zozo Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $3375 and $4390, with an estimated average price of $3923.02. The stock is now traded at around $3520.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 430,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Deutsche Post AG (DPW)
Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Deutsche Post AG by 22.65%. The purchase prices were between $54.7 and $60.87, with an estimated average price of $58.35. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 278,387 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Hana Financial Group Inc (086790)
Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Hana Financial Group Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $41900 and $46400, with an estimated average price of $44154.6. The stock is now traded at around $44350.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 412,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of Ireland Group PLC (BIRG)
Putnam International Equity Fund added to a holding in Bank of Ireland Group PLC by 21.69%. The purchase prices were between $3.98 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83. The stock is now traded at around $5.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,397,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $36.39 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $46.64.Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QIA)
Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $38.87 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $44.45.Sold Out: Japan Exchange Group Inc (8697)
Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Japan Exchange Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2416 and $3048, with an estimated average price of $2657.77.Sold Out: A. P. Moller Maersk A/S (MAERSK B)
Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in A. P. Moller Maersk A/S. The sale prices were between $17055 and $19915, with an estimated average price of $18236.4.Sold Out: Lite-On Technology Corp (2301)
Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Lite-On Technology Corp. The sale prices were between $56.6 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.18.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Putnam International Equity Fund sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.15 and $11.42, with an estimated average price of $9.96.
