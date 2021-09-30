Logo
Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys Digital World Acquisition Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

New York, NY, based Investment company Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Digital World Acquisition Corp, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II, GigInternational1 Inc, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund, sells Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Saba Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q3, Saba Capital Management, L.P. owns 522 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/saba+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Saba Capital Management, L.P.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 450,000 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio.
  2. Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM) - 29,674,178 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.26%
  3. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 236,500 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 5,990,800 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
  5. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA) - 10,133,445 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWACU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,425,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.39, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GigInternational1 Inc (GIW)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,753,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,052,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Agrico Acquisition Corp (RICO)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Agrico Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.01, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $10.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,376,765 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVF Investment Corp (SVFA)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp by 443.96%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,562,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVF Investment Corp 2 (SVFB)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in SVF Investment Corp 2 by 153.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,987,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (SNRH)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I by 7514.99%. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.77, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,153,671 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marlin Technology Corp (FINM)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Marlin Technology Corp by 105.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,909,380 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp (YTPG)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp by 419.56%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,150,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Poema Global Holdings Corp (PPGH)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Poema Global Holdings Corp by 584.40%. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 992,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust (EFT)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Floating-rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $14.21 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.7.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. The sale prices were between $6.63 and $7.12, with an estimated average price of $6.83.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25.

Sold Out: GigInternational1 Inc (GIWWU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in GigInternational1 Inc. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.2.

Sold Out: FinTech Acquisition Corp VI (FTVIU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NLITU)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $10.5, with an estimated average price of $10.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Saba Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

