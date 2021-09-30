Massachusetts Investors Trust Buys Icon PLC, Ball Corp, Howmet Aerospace Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Starbucks Corp

New Purchases: BLL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Ball Corp, Howmet Aerospace Inc, ConocoPhillips, Rayonier Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Starbucks Corp, Blackstone Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Investors Trust. As of 2021Q3, Massachusetts Investors Trust owns 73 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,391,844 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 142,099 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,245,482 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 4,151,209 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,180,301 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio.

Massachusetts Investors Trust initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.03 and $97.79, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 442,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust added to a holding in Icon PLC by 134.24%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 439,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust added to a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc by 113.01%. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32.21. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,276,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust added to a holding in Rayonier Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,080,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,248,797 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 27.29%. The purchase prices were between $106.21 and $119.11, with an estimated average price of $111.75. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 625,693 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Massachusetts Investors Trust sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Massachusetts Investors Trust reduced to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 28.94%. The sale prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Massachusetts Investors Trust still held 308,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Massachusetts Investors Trust reduced to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 22.6%. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Massachusetts Investors Trust still held 482,187 shares as of 2021-09-30.