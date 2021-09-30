Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Buys SSE PLC, CenterPoint Energy Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Evergy Inc, China Everbright Environment Group, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: SSE, CNP, GDS,
- Added Positions: CP, CCRO3, RWE, CAAP, DY,
- Reduced Positions: EVRG, AMT, ENB, EDPR, NGG, CLNX, TA, 5014, WMB, VIE, FE, DISH, CXW, FER,
- Sold Out: 00257, SHEN, CP,
For the details of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund's stock buys and sells,These are the top 5 holdings of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund
- Ferrovial SA (FER) - 210,245 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22%
- Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX) - 98,700 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78%
- CCR SA (CCRO3) - 2,534,100 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 129,400 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 193,000 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in SSE PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 84.91%. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: China Everbright Environment Group Ltd (00257)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.04.Sold Out: Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $28.95 and $61.13, with an estimated average price of $38.22.Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75.Reduced: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Evergy Inc by 52.98%. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 31,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.73%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 15,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: TravelCenters Of America Inc (TA)
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $28.21 and $50, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 43,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.
