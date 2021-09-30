Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Buys SSE PLC, CenterPoint Energy Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Evergy Inc, China Everbright Environment Group, American Tower Corp

New Purchases: SSE, CNP, GDS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SSE PLC, CenterPoint Energy Inc, GDS Holdings, Canadian Pacific Railway, sells Evergy Inc, China Everbright Environment Group, American Tower Corp, Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund owns 61 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Ferrovial SA (FER) - 210,245 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.22% Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX) - 98,700 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% CCR SA (CCRO3) - 2,534,100 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.68% Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 129,400 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.03% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 193,000 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67%

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in SSE PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.46 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $15.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $50.02 and $76.42, with an estimated average price of $61.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 24,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 84.91%. The purchase prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38. The stock is now traded at around $71.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 39,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in China Everbright Environment Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $4.08 and $6.51, with an estimated average price of $5.04.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. The sale prices were between $28.95 and $61.13, with an estimated average price of $38.22.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $96.79, with an estimated average price of $89.75.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in Evergy Inc by 52.98%. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $69.26, with an estimated average price of $65.55. The stock is now traded at around $66.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.1%. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 31,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in American Tower Corp by 29.73%. The sale prices were between $265.41 and $303.62, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $278.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 15,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund reduced to a holding in TravelCenters Of America Inc by 31.41%. The sale prices were between $28.21 and $50, with an estimated average price of $37.46. The stock is now traded at around $51.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund still held 43,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.