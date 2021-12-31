Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Altria Group Inc, AT&T Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, Pfizer Inc, Hess Corp

- Added Positions: VIAC, ET, MO, T, INTC, CLMT, NS, VZ, IBM, AMGN, BTI, CMI, KHC, NIO, WBA, VLO, NEM, MPW, KMB, EPD,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, PFE, SUI, WY, HPQ, AAPL, CVS, BP, MSFT, SHLX, DMLP, PAA, UPS, LQD,
- Sold Out: HES,
For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,650,111 shares, 19.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 5,222,003 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,664 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.67%
- Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) - 743,581 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Sunoco LP (SUN) - 300,090 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio.
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 38.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 262,639 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 21.92%. The purchase prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 198,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 376,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 62.52%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $40.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NIO Inc (NIO)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NIO Inc by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $31.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $71.18 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $80.98.
