Nepsis, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, NOV Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Ventas Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, American International Group Inc

insider
Just now
Investment company Nepsis, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, NOV Inc, Cigna Corp, F5 Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Ventas Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, American International Group Inc, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nepsis, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nepsis, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nepsis%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nepsis, Inc.
  1. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 666,841 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
  2. American International Group Inc (AIG) - 369,054 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.04%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 197,548 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  4. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 112,679 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 92,178 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 92,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,104,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 61,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: F5 Inc (FFIV)

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in F5 Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $236.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 67,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 384,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.



