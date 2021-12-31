Nepsis, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, NOV Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Ventas Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, American International Group Inc

- New Purchases: QCOM, NOV, CI,
- Added Positions: FFIV, GIS, BMY, PETQ, HCAT, V, VMW, MA, RNR, DFS, CVS, CB, ZEST, NHI,
- Reduced Positions: FLGT, AIG, AMD, DVN, VZ, CYBR, C, SO,
- Sold Out: VTR, FRSH, FRSH, DUK, GSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Nepsis, Inc.
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 666,841 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9%
- American International Group Inc (AIG) - 369,054 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.04%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 197,548 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 112,679 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 92,178 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 92,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,104,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 61,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: F5 Inc (FFIV)
Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in F5 Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $236.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 67,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PetIQ Inc (PETQ)
Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 384,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)
Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.Sold Out: Freshworks Inc (FRSH)
Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.
