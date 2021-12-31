Nepsis, Inc. Buys Qualcomm Inc, NOV Inc, Cigna Corp, Sells Ventas Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, American International Group Inc

New Purchases: QCOM, NOV, CI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Qualcomm Inc, NOV Inc, Cigna Corp, F5 Inc, General Mills Inc, sells Ventas Inc, Fulgent Genetics Inc, American International Group Inc, Freshworks Inc, Freshworks Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nepsis, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nepsis, Inc. owns 28 stocks with a total value of $345 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 666,841 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.9% American International Group Inc (AIG) - 369,054 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.04% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 197,548 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) - 112,679 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.17% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 92,178 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 92,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 1,104,642 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nepsis, Inc. initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 61,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in F5 Inc by 46.03%. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $236.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 67,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 68.58%. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 80,891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nepsis, Inc. added to a holding in PetIQ Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $19.97 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 384,280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $45.69 and $56.9, with an estimated average price of $52.13.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Freshworks Inc. The sale prices were between $24.16 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $36.05.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Nepsis, Inc. sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7.