Chemung Canal Trust Co Buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Roche Holding AG, Sells Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC, Merck Inc

Elmira, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Roche Holding AG, Ecolab Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells Comcast Corp, Medtronic PLC, Merck Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chemung Canal Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Chemung Canal Trust Co owns 124 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 210,744 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,571 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.55% Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - 358,030 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 117,829 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.33% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 85,675 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Roche Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 89,368 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03. The stock is now traded at around $131.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $242.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $79.469200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co initiated holding in KeyCorp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 100.33%. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $132.859300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 117,829 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $164.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 210,744 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 338.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $75.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 62,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 205.05%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $69.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 74,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.88%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 43,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.700100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The sale prices were between $69.15 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $76.01.

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $102.55 and $132.2, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Chemung Canal Trust Co sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.