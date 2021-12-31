Bennicas & Associates, Inc. Buys Merck Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Microsoft Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares

New Purchases: MRK, PSLV, DUK, CAT, QQQ,

Woodside, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Lockheed Martin Corp, Intel Corp, Duke Energy Corp, sells Microsoft Corp, CatchMark Timber Trust Inc, Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bennicas & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Bennicas & Associates, Inc. owns 97 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 151,969 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.27% PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fun (STPZ) - 198,145 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 124,163 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 40,933 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,400 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.33%

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 35,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 208,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $104.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $228.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $380.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 125.53%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $372.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 46,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 28.86%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bennicas & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in CatchMark Timber Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $7.21 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $8.85.