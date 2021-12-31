First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF,

New Purchases: ATVI, NSC, BSCR, IBDS, IBMO,

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $563 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,476 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 147,306 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.42% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 431,432 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 159,613 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 393,166 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 86,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $21.78, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $288.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.29 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $26.55. The stock is now traded at around $26.199500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $26.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.654900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 747.45%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 54,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 27.85%. The purchase prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 134,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 48.90%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $26.48. The stock is now traded at around $26.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 85,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.00%. The purchase prices were between $21.36 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 75,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 117,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 23.17%. The purchase prices were between $25.84 and $26.16, with an estimated average price of $25.97. The stock is now traded at around $25.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 93,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04.