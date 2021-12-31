Kempner Capital Management Inc. Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Roche Holding AG, Deutsche Telekom AG

New Purchases: LYB, FIS, AMGN, SWKS,

Galveston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Amgen Inc, Skyworks Solutions Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Roche Holding AG, Deutsche Telekom AG, Continental AG, Credit Suisse Group AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempner Capital Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Kempner Capital Management Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lincoln National Corp (LNC) - 159,214 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% General Motors Co (GM) - 176,939 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) - 62,026 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.31% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 153,699 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Citigroup Inc (C) - 104,607 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 26,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 21,892 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $232.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 9,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74. The stock is now traded at around $152.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 9,792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 54.78%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 131,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $373.957500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 9,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.680100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 53,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $46.7 and $52.3, with an estimated average price of $49.64.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $17.61 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.77.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Continental AG. The sale prices were between $10.03 and $12.68, with an estimated average price of $11.23.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Credit Suisse Group AG. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vitesco Technologies Group AG. The sale prices were between $8.66 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.56.