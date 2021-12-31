Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Sells Vulcan Materials Co

- New Purchases: ATVI, TMX,
- Added Positions: QCOM, KB,
- Reduced Positions: ANET, MSFT, CIEN, GOOGL, AON, HOLX, CHE, LMT, DLB, INTC, RL, BAH, CI,
- Sold Out: VMC,
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 644,473 shares, 21.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,454,196 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 1,985,683 shares, 12.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.63%
- KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 2,063,244 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
- Ciena Corp (CIEN) - 444,352 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 359,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 490,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.
