Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Buys ServiceNow Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Stryker Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Coca-Cola Co, FMC Corp

Hilversum, P7, based Investment company Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno (Current Portfolio) buys ServiceNow Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Stryker Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Coca-Cola Co, FMC Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. As of 2021Q4, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 38 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BEDRIJFSTAKPENSIOENFONDS VOOR DE MEDIA PNO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 256,000 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.83%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 451,400 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.43%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 25,250 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,350 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 176,000 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $515.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $349.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $257.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Reduced: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reduced to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.09%. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno still held 179,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: FMC Corp (FMC)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno reduced to a holding in FMC Corp by 26.83%. The sale prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $109.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno still held 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.



