EWG Elevate Inc. Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

Investment company EWG Elevate Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q4, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EWG Elevate Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ewg+elevate+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EWG Elevate Inc.
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 218,413 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  2. First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 288,454 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 296,150 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10%
  4. Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 471,034 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  5. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 75,100 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.92%
New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 288,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 118,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 105,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 96,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 42,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 53,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1588.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 18,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1190.28%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 58,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 80.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 363.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 103.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment (USVM)

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.13, with an estimated average price of $72.8. The stock is now traded at around $66.551900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio (IEO)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.35.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

Sold Out: IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT)

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.



