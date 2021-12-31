EWG Elevate Inc. Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

New Purchases: FXO, XLE, IAT, UCON, FTSM, FTSL, VFH, IRT, IWY, SPYG, FEMB, PTON, WOOF, INTF, ICF, DVY, FNX, FYX, DBE, DB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Retail ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EWG Elevate Inc.. As of 2021Q4, EWG Elevate Inc. owns 86 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 218,413 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 288,454 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 296,150 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.10% Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) - 471,034 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) - 75,100 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.92%

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $44.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 288,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $62.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 118,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.66 and $65.69, with an estimated average price of $62.91. The stock is now traded at around $61.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 105,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 96,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.78 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.83. The stock is now traded at around $59.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 42,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $47.92, with an estimated average price of $47.64. The stock is now traded at around $47.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 53,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1588.64%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 18,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1190.28%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $75.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 58,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 80.92%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 75,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 363.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $73.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 25,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 103.53%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $154.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. added to a holding in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Moment by 24.55%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $77.13, with an estimated average price of $72.8. The stock is now traded at around $66.551900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Productio. The sale prices were between $57.79 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.35.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $170.74 and $190.44, with an estimated average price of $180.46.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33.

EWG Elevate Inc. sold out a holding in IJTiShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $130.31 and $143.39, with an estimated average price of $136.03.