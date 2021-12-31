Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC Buys ARK Innovation ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Ford Motor Co, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: ARKK, F, IEFA, RIVN, BITO, BIV, VO, VEU, VB, OIH, MBB, LQD, HKND, GLTR, FIVG, BSV, FLNC, KD, UWMC, UWMC, ARVL, AMPY, CWEN, TECK, ORCL,
- Added Positions: IWD, IWS, IJR, VTV, VFH, BRK.B, SPHQ, INTC, VXUS, VUG, VHT, IWM, FDN, LCID, BTCY, SCHB, T, NEE, GOOD, NVDA, PLUG, TIP, INVE, SCHZ, SO, DIS, ET, WES, BABA, BOND, AIEQ,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VNQ, IWB, COIN, JD, SLV, SCHV, SCHG, SCHA, AXP, RTX, SLB, DGX, FCX, XOM, ECL, CVX, BOH,
- Sold Out: DVYE, CVA, MU, PBI, NTR, XHR, AA, HWM, ARNC, EWZ,
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 227,507 shares, 21.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 372,440 shares, 19.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 273,999 shares, 9.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 251,945 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.27%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 842,202 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $86.184100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $22.170100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 249 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $298.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Biotricity Inc (BTCY)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biotricity Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $2.7 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $3.95. The stock is now traded at around $2.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lucid Group Inc by 15000.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.074800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 453 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $36.29 and $39.55, with an estimated average price of $38.22.Sold Out: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The sale prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8.Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $26.72 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.96.Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.Sold Out: Pitney Bowes Inc (PBI)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pitney Bowes Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.01, with an estimated average price of $7.08.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Cedar Mountain Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.
