Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Brickley Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Brickley Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brickley Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Brickley Wealth Management owns 50 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brickley Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brickley+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brickley Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 622,682 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  2. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 873,868 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.98%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 583,176 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.88%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,973 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 423,987 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%
New Purchase: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $588.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 583,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $169.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 121,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 873,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 340,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $237.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brickley Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Brickley Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brickley Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brickley Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brickley Wealth Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus