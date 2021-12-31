Brickley Wealth Management Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

New Purchases: SCHF, IUSV, GOOG, BAC, LRCX,

SCHF, IUSV, GOOG, BAC, LRCX, Added Positions: IEFA, VBR, BNDX, SCZ, VBK, VTV, VUG, BSV, BIV, VMBS, MSFT, GOOGL, TSLA, FB, BRK.B, AMZN, JPM, JNJ, ACWX, SHV, HD, VTI, VT,

IEFA, VBR, BNDX, SCZ, VBK, VTV, VUG, BSV, BIV, VMBS, MSFT, GOOGL, TSLA, FB, BRK.B, AMZN, JPM, JNJ, ACWX, SHV, HD, VTI, VT, Reduced Positions: IWF, VOE, IWP, USMV, MTUM, EFAV, VB, INTC, IMTM, VSS, DIS, IWV, AGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brickley Wealth Management. As of 2021Q4, Brickley Wealth Management owns 50 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 622,682 shares, 19.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 873,868 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.98% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 583,176 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 229,973 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 423,987 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.04%

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2534.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 85 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $588.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.88%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 583,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 64.57%. The purchase prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83. The stock is now traded at around $169.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 121,839 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.98%. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 873,868 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 340,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47. The stock is now traded at around $237.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.